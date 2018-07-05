UNO has hired Amanda Rivera-Eberhart as head coach of the Maverick softball program.
She spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Purdue and before that was head coach at IUPUI for four years. She also has experience as an assistant at Indiana, North Carolina State, Northwestern and Illinois-Chicago.
"I would like to thank (UNO Athletic Director) Trev Alberts and the hiring committee for the opportunity to bring my family to the great city of Omaha and be the leader of the Omaha softball program," Rivera-Eberhart said in a press release. "They have a rich tradition, and I'm excited to continue that momentum. I look forward to providing our student-athletes with a positive academic and athletic experience they will cherish for the rest of their lives."
Rivera-Eberhart replaces DJ Sanchez, who stepped down in May after two seasons with the Mavericks. UNO went 45-61 with an 11-17 conference record under Sanchez.
Purdue had a 36-76 overall record during Rivera-Eberhart's two seasons as an assistant. She went 95-108 in four years as head coach at IUPUI, taking the Jaguars to the conference tournament championship game in 2016.
As a player at Illinois-Chicago, Rivera-Eberhart was a third-team All-American, the Horizon League player of the year and a three-time first-team all-conference selection. She set the school record with 52 home runs.
"We had tremendous interest in our softball head coaching position, and Amanda emerged as the leading candidate for several reasons," Alberts said in a press release. "She had previous head coaching experience in the Summit League, taking a team that had not had much previous success and building it into a conference champion.
"We also were impressed with her Power Five experience at Purdue, Northwestern and Indiana. Additionally, we got great feedback about her focus on total student success driven by her ability to successfully connect with her players.
"We are excited to have her here in Omaha, and we think she can guide our softball program to a leadership position in the Summit League."
