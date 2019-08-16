The UNO softball team added another assistant coach Friday with the hiring of Nicole Butler.

Butler spent the previous four seasons as an assistant at Midland University, where she specialized in working with outfielders and hitters. Butler helped the Warriors go 67-29 over the last two seasons.

“Nicole brings a wealth of experience at the collegiate and club level. She represents and embraces our Omaha softball vision and I can’t wait to get to work with her,” UNO coach Amanda Eberhart said.

Butler also played for the Warriors from 2012-15, starting all four seasons. She finished with a .286 batting average and was a two-time All-GPAC second team selection.

