The Summit League — home to UNO athletics since 2012 — has invited the University of St. Thomas, a Division III school in St. Paul, Minnesota, to join the conference.
The move is pending a waiver from the NCAA that would allow St. Thomas to jump from Division III to Division I. Rules state that Division III schools can only reclassify to Division II.
If that waiver is accepted, St. Thomas would begin competing in the Summit League in fall 2021.
St. Thomas has been a member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for nearly 100 years, but in August it was voted out of the MIAC. Reasons cited at the time were its size (undergraduate enrollment of 6,300) and a lack of competitive balance. At that point St. Thomas formed a committee to begin searching for a new conference.
"Joining the Summit League would be a unique and exciting opportunity for St. Thomas, allowing us to significantly expand our impact and reach," St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan said in a statement announcing the invite. "It is a strong Midwest Division I conference that includes both public and private competitors. Under the direction of Commissioner Tom Douple, the conference has grown in strength and success over the past several years."
St. Thomas athletics, whose nickname is the Tommies, currently sponsors 20 teams: Baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, football, men's and women's hockey, men's and women's soccer, softball, men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's track and field, and volleyball. The Summit League does not compete in football or hockey, and St. Thomas said it will actively pursue affiliate membership for these programs in another Division I conference.
The addition of St. Thomas would follow a round of realignment from earlier this year that saw one school leave the Summit League and another join. Purdue Fort Wayne announced in August it's joining the Horizon League, and Kansas City is joining the Summit from the Western Athletic Conference. Both moves will take effect July 1, 2020.
Those changes bring the Summit League to nine teams, and St. Thomas would make 10.
