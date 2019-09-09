The UNO men remained winless Monday after losing 3-1 to UNLV.

The Mavericks (0-3-1) fell behind early, allowing UNLV’s Bailey Letherman to score in the 10th minute. The Rebels (1-3-0) added another goal in the 33rd minute and took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Vlad Jokic scored his first career goal off an assist from Diego Gutierrez to pull UNO within 2-1 in the 55th minute.

But UNLV responded just over a minute later to go ahead 3-1 off a goal from Jake Mecham.

The Mavericks finished with a 13-8 lead in shots and a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.

UNO will host Michigan on Friday at 7 p.m.

UNLV (1-3-0) 2 1—3

At UNO (0-3-1) 0 1—1

Goals: UNO, Jokic; UNLV, Letherman, Gonzalez, Mecham.

