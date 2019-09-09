The UNO men remained winless Monday after losing 3-1 to UNLV.
The Mavericks (0-3-1) fell behind early, allowing UNLV’s Bailey Letherman to score in the 10th minute. The Rebels (1-3-0) added another goal in the 33rd minute and took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Vlad Jokic scored his first career goal off an assist from Diego Gutierrez to pull UNO within 2-1 in the 55th minute.
But UNLV responded just over a minute later to go ahead 3-1 off a goal from Jake Mecham.
The Mavericks finished with a 13-8 lead in shots and a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.
UNO will host Michigan on Friday at 7 p.m.
Goals: UNO, Jokic; UNLV, Letherman, Gonzalez, Mecham.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko, right, speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Matt Buttermore and fellow player Courtney Morehead.
UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball players Courtney Morehead, left, and volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speak to the members of the media.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Tim Walters and fellow player Taylor Gelling.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media alongside players Abby Meader, left, and Taylor Gelling.
UNO's soccer player Taylor Gelling speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media.
UNO men's soccer coach Bob Warming speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson laugh after speaking to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Cole Nelson speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson speak to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko, right, speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Matt Buttermore and fellow player Courtney Morehead.
UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball players Courtney Morehead, left, and volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speak to the members of the media.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Tim Walters and fellow player Taylor Gelling.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media alongside players Abby Meader, left, and Taylor Gelling.
UNO's soccer player Taylor Gelling speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media.
UNO men's soccer coach Bob Warming speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson laugh after speaking to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Cole Nelson speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson speak to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.