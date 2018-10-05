The UNO women’s soccer team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 Summit League win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday afternoon at Caniglia Field.

Bailey Cascio put the Mavericks ahead with a goal in the 14th minute as she converted a crossing pass. It’s her team-best third goal this season.

Erinoelle Clifton, who had an assist on the first goal, put the game away with five minutes left as she scored off a crossing pass from Hannah Heinemann.

Ina Gudjonsdottir finished with three saves as UNO recorded its third shutout this season and first since Sept. 8.

UNO (4-9-1, 1-2-0) continues a three-game homestand Thursday against North Dakota.

Purdue Fort Wayne (3-7-3, 0-3-0).......0 0—0

At UNO (4-9-1, 1-2-0).......................1 1—2

Goals: UNO, Cascio, Clifton

