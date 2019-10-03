MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois scored on a penalty kick late in the first half en route to a 1-0 win over UNO on Thursday in the Summit League opener for both teams.

The Leathernecks, who had two shots bounce off the crossbar in the first 15 minutes, scored the lone goal when Jenna Lundgren converted a penalty kick in the 38th minute.

Each team finished with 10 shots, with the Mavericks holding a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal. Laurin Mertz led UNO with three shot attempts.

Thursday was UNO’s eighth consecutive 1-0 final — the Mavs are 2-6 in those games. UNO has allowed one goal or fewer in 10 of 11 games.

UNO will play it Summit League home opener Oct. 10 against North Dakota State.

UNO (3-7-1, 0-1-0)................0 0—0

At W. Illinois (5-5-1, 1-0-0).....1 0—1

Goal: WI, Lundgren.

