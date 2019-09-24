DES MOINES — The UNO women’s soccer team played another 1-0 match Tuesday night.

But for the first time this month, the Mavericks came out on top.

The Mavs, who had lost five matches in a row — all by 1-0 scores — topped Drake 1-0 on an overtime goal by Tabitha Allberg in the 96th minute.

UNO returns home to face Grand Canyon on Friday.

UNO (2-6-1).............0 0 1—1

At Drake (3-6-1).......0 0 0—0

Goals: UNO, Allberg.

Photos: 2019 UNO fall sports media day

1 of 17

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription