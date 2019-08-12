The UNO women’s soccer team was picked to finish fourth in the Summit League in the preseason coaches poll released Monday.

Denver was picked as the league favorite after receiving seven first-place votes and 63 points. Defending regular-season champion South Dakota State took second with two first-place votes and 57 points.

The Mavericks received 39 points, two behind third-place pick North Dakota State.

UNO junior midfielder Andrea Daves was named one of the conference players to watch. She led the Mavericks with six assists last season.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Denver, 63 points (7 first-place votes). South Dakota State, 57 (2). North Dakota State 41. UNO 39. South Dakota 37. North Dakota 32. Oral Roberts 31. Purdue Fort Wayne 14. Western Illinois 10.​

Subscribe to The World-Herald and get complete access to our UNO sports coverage

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106