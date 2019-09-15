STILLWATER, Okla. — Unbeaten Oklahoma State scored in the opening minutes of the second half to edge the UNO women 1-0 Sunday afternoon.

Though Oklahoma State dominated possession, Olyvia Dowell scored the lone goal from 12 yards out in the third minute of the second half.

Oklahoma State, which entered Sunday averaging three goals per game, outshot the Mavs 27-1, including 20-0 after halftime. Erin Bunker made a season-high seven saves for UNO.

UNO drops to 1-5-1 on the season, with all the losses being by one goal. Its last four matches have been 1-0 defeats.

The Mavs return home to play Missouri State at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

UNO (1-5-1)......................0  0—0

Oklahoma State (6-0-1)...0   1—1

Goals: OSU, Dowell.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106