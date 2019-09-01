No. 20 Memphis scored in the 32nd minute and that was enough for a 1-0 win over the UNO women Sunday at Caniglia Field.

Serena Dolan lined a shot from 25 yards out into the upper right part of the net for Memphis.

The Mavericks, who were outshot 14-4, did turn in another solid defensive effort allowing three shots on goal. UNO has surrendered two goals in its past three matches, going 1-1-1 during that stretch.

The Mavs also have persevered through injuries.

Andrea Daves, who led UNO in assists last year, was out Sunday after injuring her leg in the opening minutes of Friday's win at Northern Iowa. Bailey Cascio, the team's top scorer last year, is out until at least mid-September after breaking her collarbone.

And on Sunday, freshman midfielder Grace Thede went down with an apparent knee injury.

UNO is off until Friday when it hosts Ball State at 5:30 p.m.

Memphis (3-1-0)   1  0  -  1

UNO (1-2-1)   0   0  -  0

Goals: M, Dolan.

