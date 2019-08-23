UNO couldn't dig itself out of an early hole as the Mavericks dropped a 3-2 decision to Illinois State in their season opener Friday night at Caniglia Field.

Illinois State scored twice in the first 17 minutes as Mikayla Unger had a goal and an assist. UNO cut its deficit to 2-1 as Amanda Rapaduski converted a pass from Laurin Mertz in the 32nd minute.

Illinois State went up 3-1 with 9:26 left, but the Mavs answered with a goal two minutes later as Margaret Lavigne headed in a pass from Jaden Thiem. But the Mavs weren't able to get the equalizer.

UNO outshot the Cardinals 13-10. UNO goalkeeper Erin Bunker finished with three saves.

UNO looks to bounce back at 1 p.m. Sunday when it hosts Kansas State.

Illinois State (1-0)......2  1—3
UNO (0-1).................1  1—2
Goals: IS, Del Fava 2, Unger; UNO, Rapaduski, Lavigne

Photos: 2019 UNO fall sports media day

1 of 17
 

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription