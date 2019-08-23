UNO couldn't dig itself out of an early hole as the Mavericks dropped a 3-2 decision to Illinois State in their season opener Friday night at Caniglia Field.
Illinois State scored twice in the first 17 minutes as Mikayla Unger had a goal and an assist. UNO cut its deficit to 2-1 as Amanda Rapaduski converted a pass from Laurin Mertz in the 32nd minute.
Illinois State went up 3-1 with 9:26 left, but the Mavs answered with a goal two minutes later as Margaret Lavigne headed in a pass from Jaden Thiem. But the Mavs weren't able to get the equalizer.
UNO outshot the Cardinals 13-10. UNO goalkeeper Erin Bunker finished with three saves.
UNO looks to bounce back at 1 p.m. Sunday when it hosts Kansas State.
Illinois State (1-0)......2 1—3
UNO (0-1).................1 1—2
Goals: IS, Del Fava 2, Unger; UNO, Rapaduski, Lavigne
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko, right, speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Matt Buttermore and fellow player Courtney Morehead.
UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball players Courtney Morehead, left, and volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speak to the members of the media.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Tim Walters and fellow player Taylor Gelling.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media alongside players Abby Meader, left, and Taylor Gelling.
UNO's soccer player Taylor Gelling speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media.
UNO men's soccer coach Bob Warming speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson laugh after speaking to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Cole Nelson speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson speak to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
