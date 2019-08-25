Thanks to a solid defensive effort, UNO came away with a 0-0 tie against Kansas State Sunday afternoon at Caniglia Field.

Kansas State finished with a 16-8 advantage in shot attempts and had nine corner kicks, but the Mavs kept the Wildcats off the board as freshman Kelly Lemke made four saves.

"They were awesome," UNO coach Tim Walters said of his defense, "and Kelly Lemke did awesome in goal. I thought we weren't good enough defensively Friday, so our message was we need to be better in the 18-yard box."

UNO gave up two early goals in Friday's 3-2 loss to Illinois State in its season opener. The same night, Creighton rallied to beat Kansas State 3-2.

Two of the best scoring chances Sunday came in the first half as Kansas State goalkeeper Emma Malsy made a diving stop on a shot by Amanda Rapaduski in the 15th minute. The Wildcats then had an attempt bounce off the crossbar with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

UNO next plays on the road Friday when it faces Northern Iowa.

Kansas State (0-1-1) 0 0 0 0 - 0

UNO (0-1-1) 0 0 0 0 - 0

