Thanks to a solid defensive effort, UNO came away with a 0-0 tie against Kansas State Sunday afternoon at Caniglia Field.
Kansas State finished with a 16-8 advantage in shot attempts and had nine corner kicks, but the Mavs kept the Wildcats off the board as freshman Kelly Lemke made four saves.
"They were awesome," UNO coach Tim Walters said of his defense, "and Kelly Lemke did awesome in goal. I thought we weren't good enough defensively Friday, so our message was we need to be better in the 18-yard box."
UNO gave up two early goals in Friday's 3-2 loss to Illinois State in its season opener. The same night, Creighton rallied to beat Kansas State 3-2.
Two of the best scoring chances Sunday came in the first half as Kansas State goalkeeper Emma Malsy made a diving stop on a shot by Amanda Rapaduski in the 15th minute. The Wildcats then had an attempt bounce off the crossbar with just under 10 minutes left in the half.
UNO next plays on the road Friday when it faces Northern Iowa.
Kansas State (0-1-1) 0 0 0 0 - 0
Close
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko, right, speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Matt Buttermore and fellow player Courtney Morehead.
UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball players Courtney Morehead, left, and volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speak to the members of the media.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Tim Walters and fellow player Taylor Gelling.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media alongside players Abby Meader, left, and Taylor Gelling.
UNO's soccer player Taylor Gelling speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media.
UNO men's soccer coach Bob Warming speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson laugh after speaking to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Cole Nelson speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson speak to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko, right, speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Matt Buttermore and fellow player Courtney Morehead.
UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball players Courtney Morehead, left, and volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speak to the members of the media.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Tim Walters and fellow player Taylor Gelling.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media alongside players Abby Meader, left, and Taylor Gelling.
UNO's soccer player Taylor Gelling speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media.
UNO men's soccer coach Bob Warming speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson laugh after speaking to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Cole Nelson speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson speak to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.