UNO scored in the eighth minute and that's all the Maverick women needed to knock off North Dakota State 1-0 Thursday night at a chilly Caniglia Field.

Abby Meader scored the game's lone goal when she guided a shot inside the left post off an assist from Jaden Thiem.

UNO went on to record its fourth shutout of the season, including three in the last four games. Erin Bunker made two saves.

UNO had a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal. Bailey Cascio and Laurin Mertz each attempted two for the Mavs.

UNO continues its four-game homestand when it faces South Dakota State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

North Dakota State (6-6-1, 1-2-0)........0 0 - 0​

UNO (4-7-1, 1-1-0)............................1 0 - 1

Goals: UNO, Meader

