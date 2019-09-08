AMES, Iowa - The UNO women dropped their third straight 1-0 decision, falling at Iowa State on Sunday.
The Cyclones scored the lone goal in the 72nd minute as freshman Mira Emma headed in a crossing pass from Claudia Najera.
UNO attempted just one shot after the goal as the Cyclones held a 26-8 shot advantage.
Amanda Rapaduski had two of UNO's three shots on goal on the day, while Jaden Thiem attempted the other.
Kelly Lemke played 84 minutes in goal and made three saves, while Erin Bunker made one save.
UNO (1-4-1) returns to action next Sunday at Oklahoma State.
Iowa State (2-4-0) 0 1 - 1
