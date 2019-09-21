COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With UNO looking for its first win of the season, Marcos Bautista appeared to put Air Force away with a goal in the 87th minute.
It ultimately proved to be fortuitous for the Mavericks, as the Falcons scored a late goal with 18 seconds left as UNO held on to win 2-1 on Saturday night.
The Mavericks had led for much of the second half in matches against Columbia and Michigan before surrendering late goals and ultimately settling for draws.
But Bautista made sure that wouldn’t happen Saturday.
With the Mavericks protecting a 1-0 advantage, Bautista took the ball from just outside the box and fired a rainbow of a shot that sailed over Air Force goalkeeper Kainoa Likewise and curved down into the goal for a 2-0 UNO lead.
Andreas Hermansson also scored in the first half for the Mavericks (1-4-2), and Ugo Tritz and Jeremy Pollard combined for six saves.
Air Force earned a corner kick at the 89:13 mark, and Lathan Spadafora scored with 18 seconds remaining.
The Mavs will host Cal State Northridge on Friday.
A strong UNO defensive effort kept Missouri State without a shot on goal Saturday, but an unfortunate bounce on a clearing attempt led to an own goal that would result in the Mavericks’ fifth consecutive 1-0 loss.
Missouri State midfielder Bryn McQuaid sent a cross toward a crowd in front of the goal. A UNO defender attempted to head the ball clear, but it ricocheted backward and past UNO goalkeeper Erin Bunker.
UNO had an 8-4 shot advantage, putting four shots on target.
In the 74th minute, UNO’s Bailey Cascio tried to tap in a cross just inside the 6-yard box, but Missouri State goalkeeper Kaitlin Maxwell was standing near the left post and made the save.
The Mavericks will travel to Drake on Tuesday.
Missouri State (6-2-1) 1 0—1
At UNO (1-6-1) 0 0—0
Goals: UNO, own goal.
Creighton's Tor Trosten celebrates a goal as Billy Bluejay does a flip during a match on Monday in Omaha.
