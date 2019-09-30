UNO sophomore Margaret LaVigne was named Summit League defensive player of the week Monday after the Mavericks won a pair of games last week.

LaVigne recorded as assist in a 1-0 win over Grand Canyon and helped UNO post another shutout in a 1-0 victory against Drake. ​

Photos: 2019 UNO fall sports media day

1 of 17

