SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — UNO took the nation’s No. 17 men’s soccer team to two overtime periods Tuesday night on the road, but Ben Stroud scored in the 107th minute to lift Missouri State to a 1-0 victory over the Mavericks.
The score ended a game in which the Bears outshot the Mavs 5-4 and each team finished with three shots on goal.
UNO (1-6-2) returns home to begin Summit League play against Western Illinois on Saturday.
UNO (1-6-2)...................0 0 0 0—0
At Missouri State (8-0).....0 0 0 1—1
Goals: MSU, Stroud.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko, right, speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Matt Buttermore and fellow player Courtney Morehead.
2019
Aug. 30: Cal 1, UNO 0
Sept. 2: Saint Mary's 4, UNO 0
Sept. 6: UNO 1, Columbia 1
Sept. 9: UNLV 3, UNO 1
Sept. 13: UNO 1, Michigan 1
Sept. 16: Creighton 2, UNO 1
Sept. 21: UNO 2, Air Force 1
Sept. 27: CSUN 2, UNO 1
Oct. 1: Missouri State 1, UNO 0
Oct. 5: Western Illinois, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: Purdue Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Oct. 15: Bradley, TBA
Oct. 19: at Eastern Illinois, noon
Oct. 26: at Denver, 8 p.m.
Nov. 2: Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8: at San Diego State, 9 p.m. Summit League Championship, Nov. 14-16 (Denver, Colo.)
