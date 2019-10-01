SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — UNO took the nation’s No. 17 men’s soccer team to two overtime periods Tuesday night on the road, but Ben Stroud scored in the 107th minute to lift Missouri State to a 1-0 victory over the Mavericks.

The score ended a game in which the Bears outshot the Mavs 5-4 and each team finished with three shots on goal.

UNO (1-6-2) returns home to begin Summit League play against Western Illinois on Saturday.

UNO (1-6-2)...................0 0 0 0—0

At Missouri State (8-0).....0 0 0 1—1

Goals: MSU, Stroud.

Photos: 2019 UNO fall sports media day

