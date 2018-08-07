The UNO men’s soccer team announced the signing of six players for the 2018 season Monday, including five players from Omaha.
Adrian Felix (Omaha South), Youde Noutoua (Omaha Northwest), Pierce O’Brien (Omaha Creighton Prep) and David Salazar (Omaha South) will all join the Mavericks this fall as true freshmen, while Zack Robbins (Omaha Burke) is transferring after a redshirt season at Tulsa.
UNO coach Bob Warming said he is excited about the class that includes so many local players.
“We will continue to recruit locally and provide opportunities for our players to have a chance to improve within our program,” Warming said. “If they work hard and work together, they can achieve great things.”
The Mavericks will also add another transfer, Mitch Hammer from Oregon State.
UNO women fall in exhibition
ANKENY, Iowa — The UNO women’s soccer team lost an exhibition game against Northern Iowa 1-0 Monday.
Northern Iowa scored the game’s only goal five minutes into the second 30-minute period.
The Mavericks will hold their Black-White scrimmage at 5 p.m. Saturday at Caniglia Field. They open the regular season Aug. 16 at Memphis.
