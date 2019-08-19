The UNO men’s soccer team was picked to finish second in the Summit League’s preseason coaches poll, which was announced Monday.
It’s the sixth straight season UNO has been picked second in the poll. Denver, which has won at least a share of the past six regular-season titles, is the favorite.
Junior forward Diego Gutierrez, who led the Mavs in points, goals and assists last season, is the Summit’s player to watch from UNO.
UNO begins its season by playing an exhibition match Saturday at home against UCLA.
SUMMIT LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL
1, Denver 24 points (4 first-place votes). 2, UNO 21 (2). 3, Purdue Fort Wayne 16. 4, Oral Roberts 13. 5, Western Illinois 9. 6, Eastern Illinois 7.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko, right, speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Matt Buttermore and fellow player Courtney Morehead.
UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball players Courtney Morehead, left, and volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speak to the members of the media.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Tim Walters and fellow player Taylor Gelling.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media alongside players Abby Meader, left, and Taylor Gelling.
UNO's soccer player Taylor Gelling speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media.
UNO men's soccer coach Bob Warming speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson laugh after speaking to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Cole Nelson speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson speak to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
