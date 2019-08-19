The UNO men’s soccer team was picked to finish second in the Summit League’s preseason coaches poll, which was announced Monday.

It’s the sixth straight season UNO has been picked second in the poll. Denver, which has won at least a share of the past six regular-season titles, is the favorite.

Junior forward Diego Gutierrez, who led the Mavs in points, goals and assists last season, is the Summit’s player to watch from UNO.

UNO begins its season by playing an exhibition match Saturday at home against UCLA.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL

1, Denver 24 points (4 first-place votes). 2, UNO 21 (2). 3, Purdue Fort Wayne 16. 4, Oral Roberts 13. 5, Western Illinois 9. 6, Eastern Illinois 7.

