MORAGA, Calif. — The UNO men’s soccer team was shut out for the second straight game Monday in a 4-0 loss to No. 11 St. Mary’s.

The Mavericks fell to 0-2 and have been outscored 5-0 in their first two games of the season.

Sebastian Schacht put the Gaels (2-0) on the board with a goal in the 23rd minute. UNO goalkeeper Ugo Tritz initially stopped Schacht’s shot, but Tritz bobbled the ball and it fell into the goal.

The Mavericks had a chance to tie the game in the 56th minute on a header from Seth Rinderknecht, but St. Mary’s goalkeeper Remi Prieur made a diving save to preserve the shutout.

St. Mary’s scored three more goals in the second half, including two in a span of five minutes from Jakub Svehlik and Valentin Sponer.

The Gaels finished with a 20-6 edge in shots, though they were tied with the Mavericks in shots on goal with six apiece.

Rinderknecht led UNO with three shots on goal.

The Mavericks will face Columbia in their home opener at 8 p.m. Friday at Caniglia Field.

UNO (0-2)...............0 0—0

At St. Mary’s (2-0).....1 3—4

Goals: SMC, Schacht, Svehlik, Sponer, Van der Lof.​

