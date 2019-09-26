UNO coach Bob Warming felt his Mavericks played at a very high level when they won 2-1 last Saturday at Air Force, a team that went unbeaten at home in 2018.
The Mavericks want to carry that momentum into Friday's 8 p.m. home match against CSUN.
The Mavericks are still trying to get healthy. Warming said Diego Gutierrez, a Ralston graduate who led the team in goals and assists last year, continues to be sidelined with a leg injury that he suffered during last week's match against Creighton.
But in the midst of a tough stretch of games, Warming was encouraged by what he saw at Air Force.
"I think we paid attention to details better," said Warming, whose team was 0-4-2 before going to Air Force. "The guys really bought in. It carried over to other aspects of the game."
Air Force was receiving votes in the Top 25 poll, as were UNO's previous two opponents, Michigan and Creighton. CSUN was ranked 23rd before dropping out this week, and Tuesday's opponent, Missouri State, is ranked 19th.
As this stretch prepares the Mavs for next weekend's Summit League opener, Warming said he's seen growth in his team.
"If you want to have competitive nature in people, you have to have really competitive environments," Warming said. "You may not win, but you take each one as a lesson learned from that opponent."
Warming feels CSUN "might be our biggest challenge of the year," especially for UNO's back line. The Matadors have scored 21 goals in eight games as Daniel Trejo and Johnny Rodriguez have seven each. As a team, UNO has scored six goals this season.
The UNO women will play at Caniglia Field first on Friday as they face Grand Canyon at 5:30 p.m. The Mavs are coming off Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win over Drake.
Volleyball - UNO opens Summit League at home Friday, facing North Dakota at 7 p.m. at Baxter Arena. UNO (7-7) has played four consecutive five-set matches, going 1-3 in that stretch.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko, right, speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Matt Buttermore and fellow player Courtney Morehead.
