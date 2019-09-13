Derick Broche scored on a diving header attempt in the 75th minute as Michigan pulled even for a 1-1 draw with UNO on Friday at Caniglia Field.

Still searching for their first win, the Mavericks (0-3-2) led for more than 66 minutes before Broche found the net for the Wolverines (2-2-1).

UNO goalkeeper Jeremy Pollard preserved the draw with four saves in the second overtime, finishing the match with  nine. The Wolverines outshot UNO 25-7.

The Mavs pulled ahead in the ninth minute when Diego Gutierrez crossed from the left sideline straightaway into the box. Aaron Uribe headed the pass toward the net and over the hands of diving Michigan goalkeeper Andrew Verdi.

But the Mavericks would only tally one more shot on goal for the rest of the match.

The Mavericks face Creighton on Monday at Morrison Stadium.

Michigan (2-2-1)....0 1 0 0—1

at UNO (0-3-2)....1 0 0 0—1

Goals: M, Broche. UNO, Uribe

