South Dakota State scored twice in the first 30 minutes as the Jackrabbits downed the UNO women 2-0 Sunday at Caniglia Field.
It was the first time in 11 games that UNO allowed more than one goal in a game, and it was the first time in 10 games that UNO did not play a 1-0 game. South Dakota State recorded its ninth straight shutout.
Both teams attempted nine shots as Amanda Rapaduski led UNO with three, including two on goal. Erin Bunker made one save for the Mavs.
UNO, which drops to 1-2 in the Summit League, next hosts Denver on Thursday at 7 p.m.
South Dakota State (11-3-0, 3-0-0)....2 0—2
UNO (4-8-1, 1-2-0).............................0 0—0
2019
Aug. 30: Cal 1, UNO 0
Sept. 2: Saint Mary's 4, UNO 0
Sept. 6: UNO 1, Columbia 1
Sept. 9: UNLV 3, UNO 1
Sept. 13: UNO 1, Michigan 1
Sept. 16: Creighton 2, UNO 1
Sept. 21: UNO 2, Air Force 1
Sept. 27: CSUN 2, UNO 1
Oct. 1: Missouri State 1, UNO 0
Oct. 5: UNO 3, Western Illinois 1
Oct. 12: UNO 1, Purdue Fort Wayne 0
Oct. 15: Bradley, TBA
Oct. 19: at Eastern Illinois, noon
Oct. 26: at Denver, 8 p.m.
Nov. 2: Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8: at San Diego State, 9 p.m. Summit League Championship, Nov. 14-16 (Denver, Colo.)
