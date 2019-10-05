UNO scored a season-best three goals as the Mavericks opened Summit League play with a 3-1 win over Western Illinois on Saturday night at Caniglia Field.
It's the second win of the season for UNO, which had scored seven goals in its first nine games.
UNO led 1-0 at halftime as Aaron Uribe scored on a pass from Cole Nelson in the 20th minute.
Fifteen minutes after halftime, Andreas Hermansson cleaned up a rebound to make it 2-0 before Western Illinois answered two minutes later.
But UNO put the game away as Miguel Gomez scored on a Martin Veys assist with 6:03 remaining.
UNO outshot the Leathernecks 9-8, and Jeremy Pollard made two shots to earn the win.
UNO is off until next Saturday when it hosts Purdue Fort Wayne at 2 p.m.
Western Illinois (0-12-0, 0-1-0).........0 1—1 UNO (2-6-2, 1-0-0)..........................1 2—3
Goals: WI, DeBois; UNO, Uribe, Hermansson, Gomez
