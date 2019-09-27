Laurin Mertz scored in the 44th minute to lead UNO to a 1-0 win over Grand Canyon at Caniglia Field on Friday.

After Jaden Thiem sent a free kick into the box, Margaret Lavigne fought off a defender and lobbed a shot that bounced off the leg of Grand Canyon keeper Lauren Garthwaite.

Mertz charged in and fired a shot off her right foot and into the net for her first goal of the season.

The Mavericks (4-6-1) won their second straight 1-0 contest after losing their previous five by that score.

The Antelopes (1-9-1) outshot UNO 15-10, but UNO’s Erin Bunker had four saves to earn her second straight shutout.

The Mavericks will open Summit League play at Western Illinois on Thursday.

Grand Canyon (1-9-1)....0 0—0

At UNO (4-6-1)................1 0—1

Goals: UNO, Mertz.​

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Photos: Our best shots of 2019 (so far)

Take a spin through the best of our staff photos from 2019. The gallery will be updated throughout our journey through the next year. 

1 of 107

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription