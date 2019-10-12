Gonzalo Lesedma's goal in the 73rd minute gave the UNO men a 1-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon at Caniglia Field.
UNO, which entered conference play with a 1-6-2 record, improved to 2-0 in Summit League play.
UNO controlled possession as it outshot the Mastodons 16-1. But it was scoreless until the South Sioux City senior's goal with 17:31 left to play as Ed Gordon and Aaron Uribe had assists on the goal.
Uribe, Martin Veys and Diego Gutierrez each had three shot attempts for the Mavs. Jeremy Pollard picked up the shutout in goal.
UNO will host Bradley in a non-conference game Tuesday at noon.
Close
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko, right, speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Matt Buttermore and fellow player Courtney Morehead.
UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball players Courtney Morehead, left, and volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speak to the members of the media.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Tim Walters and fellow player Taylor Gelling.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media alongside players Abby Meader, left, and Taylor Gelling.
UNO's soccer player Taylor Gelling speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media.
UNO men's soccer coach Bob Warming speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson laugh after speaking to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Cole Nelson speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson speak to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko, right, speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Matt Buttermore and fellow player Courtney Morehead.
UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball players Courtney Morehead, left, and volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speak to the members of the media.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Tim Walters and fellow player Taylor Gelling.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media alongside players Abby Meader, left, and Taylor Gelling.
UNO's soccer player Taylor Gelling speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media.
UNO men's soccer coach Bob Warming speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson laugh after speaking to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Cole Nelson speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson speak to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.