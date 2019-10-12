Gonzalo Lesedma's goal in the 73rd minute gave the UNO men a 1-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon at Caniglia Field.

UNO, which entered conference play with a 1-6-2 record, improved to 2-0 in Summit League play.

UNO controlled possession as it outshot the Mastodons 16-1. But it was scoreless until the South Sioux City senior's goal with 17:31 left to play as Ed Gordon and Aaron Uribe had assists on the goal.

Uribe, Martin Veys and Diego Gutierrez each had three shot attempts for the Mavs. Jeremy Pollard picked up the shutout in goal.

UNO will host Bradley in a non-conference game Tuesday at noon.

Photos: 2019 UNO fall sports media day

