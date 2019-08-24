Milan Iloski couldn’t fool UNO goalkeeper Ugo Tritz on his penalty shot. But his brother found the back of the net two minutes later.

Eric Iloski scored an unassisted goal from 15 yards away in the 34th minute Saturday to lead UCLA to a 1-0 exhibition win over UNO at Caniglia Field.

In the 32nd minute, Tritz dove to his right to stop Milan Iloski’s penalty attempt.

But Eric Iloski beat Tritz to the left post moments later, and Bruins goalkeeper Justin Garces recorded the shutout with three saves.

Though the Bruins dominated possession, the teams each had seven shots. The Bruins recorded a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal, with Tritz and Jeremy Pollard each finishing with two saves for the Mavericks.

Diego Gutierrez led UNO with three shot attempts.

UNO will open its regular season with a pair of games in California. The Mavericks travel to Berkeley for a game at California on Friday before a trip to Moraga to face St. Mary’s on Sept. 2.

The Mavericks’ home opener will be Sept. 6 against Columbia.

UCLA.......1 0—1

At UNO....0 0—0

Goals: UCLA, Iloski

