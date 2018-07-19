Bosnian-born UNO forward Elvir Ibisevic has long desired to play soccer professionally.
He’ll get that opportunity soon, bypassing his final two years of college eligibility to play for pay.
Ibisevic, who tallied 13 goals and four assists in two seasons with the Mavericks, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he signed a deal with the club from Celje, Slovenia.
“Super excited to announce that I’ve signed my first professional contract with NK Celje in the 1st Division in Slovenia,” wrote Ibisevic, who agreed to a three-year deal two days before the club’s season begins. “I want to thank everyone that was a part of this journey and this is only the beginning.”
The 20-year-old striker, who grew up in Iowa, recently finished a four-match tour in Canada with UNO. He scored in all four matches as the Mavs went 4-0 in Quebec and Ontario under new coach Bob Warming.
“Elvir had a terrific summer for us in training and did really, really well up in Canada against some semipro and pro players,” Warming said. “When he got back from Canada, he got a communication — not just as a result of the Canada trip, but of all the things he’s done — about going to Slovenia to play.”
Warming said Ibisevic turned down the initial contract offer from NK Celje. The Slovenian club asked what it would take to sign him and returned with it days later. Ibisevic was likely to return to UNO for his junior season before the offer came.
“He was texting our guys two weeks ago about how excited he was for the fall,” Warming said. “And shortly after that is when he got contacted. It wasn’t anything like, ‘Hey, I’m getting out of here as soon as I can.’ It was just that this opportunity came up.
“It was just too darn good financially to pass up.”
Warming called the signing “a life-changing event” for Ibisevic’s family. The UNO star’s cousin, Vedad Ibisevic, made a similar choice after a standout freshman season at Saint Louis in 2003. The elder Ibisevic, now 33, plays for Hertha BSC in Germany and has competed internationally for Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Elvir Ibisevic joined the same national team in January and played late in a friendly in Los Angeles. He told The World-Herald before the match it could bolster his pro dreams.
“Ultimately, I want to play professionally,” he said. “I think this is a huge step, just getting noticed.”
Ibisevic, the first player from Iowa invited to the U.S. National Residency program in Florida, skipped his senior high school season at Johnston to enroll at UNO in the spring of 2016. He recorded four goals and three assists as a freshman, then tallied nine goals and an assist as a sophomore.
In his final collegiate season, Ibisevic helped UNO advance to the NCAA tournament for the first time. He recorded the first hat trick in school history — and the second fastest in Division I soccer — in an August win over nationally ranked Virginia Tech. He earned national player of the week honors for the performance.
Ibisevic’s departure will impact UNO, but the new coach said his team will adjust.
“It’s not like you have two or three Elvirs on your roster if you’re a college team,” Warming said. “We’ll be a little different, but I don’t think our style of play is going to change at all. I think the team was super excited, comfortable and very confident with the way we played when we were in Canada.
“The worst thing you can do is move four players from positions because one guy is out. I’d rather give another player or players opportunities in that position and keep the rest of the team’s structure the same.”
Warming said one of the fun things about sports is that you never know how a season is going to play out. He couldn’t foresee his top scorer’s departure but wished Ibisevic a bright future.
“I’m always happy when players achieve their dreams, whatever that is — whether that’s a kid becoming a doctor or a teacher or a professional soccer player, if that’s what they dreamed about doing,” Warming said. “I’m fortunate enough to have been in it long enough to see all of those things happen numerous times.
“It’s obviously a little tough timing for our team, with us opening camp in three weeks. But I certainly understand the tremendous opportunity. We’re just wishing him great happiness, terrific success and a great career. He’ll always be a Maverick. This is one of the places that helped him in his development.”
2017
Aug. 13: Notre Dame 2, UNO 0 (exh.)
Aug. 25: UNO 2, Grand Canyon 1, OT
Aug. 27: UNO 5, Virginia Tech 1 UTRGV Invitational At Edinburg, Texas
» Sept. 1: UNO 1, Houston Baptist 0
» Sept. 3: UNO 1, UTRGV 0
Sept. 8: UNO 1, UC Riverside 0
Sept. 10: UNO 2, Bradley 1 Utah Valley tournament At Orem, Utah
» Sept. 15: Northern Illinois 1, UNO 0
» Sept. 17: UNO 3, Utah Valley 1
Sept. 23: Eastern Illinois 0, UNO 0
Sept. 26: Creighton 1, UNO 0
Sept. 30: UNO 1, IPFW 1
Oct. 3: Florida Gulf Coast 3, UNO 2, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14: Michigan 2, UNO 1, 2OT
Oct. 21: UNO 2, Western Illinois 0
Oct. 28: Denver 2, UNO 1, OT
Nov. 4: UNO 2, Oral Roberts 0 Summit League tournament At Caniglia Field
Nov. 9: UNO 2, Western Illinois 0
Nov 11: UNO 1, Denver 1 (2OT, 9-8 PK's) NCAA tournament
Nov. 16: No. 13 FIU 2, UNO 0
