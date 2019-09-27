Johnny Rodriguez scored nearly eight minutes into overtime to lead Cal State Northridge to a 2-1 comeback win over UNO at Caniglia Field on Friday night.
John Andersen took a pass from Rodriguez and dribbled with space to the edge of the box. He sailed a pass to the left side of the goal, where Julio Rubio leaped into the air and tapped a pass off his foot to the right side.
With Tritz having challenged Rubio, Rodriguez had a clear angle to the net and scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season.
The Mavericks (1-4-2) led for nearly seven minutes after Aaron Uribe scored on a penalty kick at the 6:42 mark.
But Daniel Trejo scored the equalizer in the 77th minute for the Matadors (5-3-1), who snapped a three-game skid.
The Mavs edged the Matadors 9-8 in shots, with each team recording four shots on goal.
2019
Aug. 30: Cal 1, UNO 0
Sept. 2: Saint Mary's 4, UNO 0
Sept. 6: UNO 1, Columbia 1
Sept. 9: UNLV 3, UNO 1
Sept. 13: UNO 1, Michigan 1
Sept. 16: Creighton 2, UNO 1
Sept. 21: UNO 2, Air Force 1
Sept. 27: CSUN 2, UNO 1
Oct. 1: at Missouri State, 6 p.m.
Oct. 5: Western Illinois, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: Purdue Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Oct. 15: Bradley, TBA
Oct. 19: at Eastern Illinois, noon
Oct. 26: at Denver, 8 p.m.
Nov. 2: Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8: at San Diego State, 9 p.m. Summit League Championship, Nov. 14-16 (Denver, Colo.)
