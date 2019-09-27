Johnny Rodriguez scored nearly eight minutes into overtime to lead Cal State Northridge to a 2-1 comeback win over UNO at Caniglia Field on Friday night.

John Andersen took a pass from Rodriguez and dribbled with space to the edge of the box. He sailed a pass to the left side of the goal, where Julio Rubio leaped into the air and tapped a pass off his foot to the right side.

With Tritz having challenged Rubio, Rodriguez had a clear angle to the net and scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

The Mavericks (1-4-2) led for nearly seven minutes after Aaron Uribe scored on a penalty kick at the 6:42 mark.

But Daniel Trejo scored the equalizer in the 77th minute for the Matadors (5-3-1), who snapped a three-game skid.

The Mavs edged the Matadors 9-8 in shots, with each team recording four shots on goal.

UNO will travel to Missouri State on Tuesday.

Cal State Northridge (5-3-1) 0 1 1—2

At UNO (1-5-2) 1 0 0—1

Goals: CSUN, Rodriguez, Trejo. UNO, Uribe.​

