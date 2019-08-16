LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite being outshot 20-1, UNO's defense kept Kansas scoreless as the Mavericks and Jayhawks played to a 0-0 draw in a women's exhibition game Friday.
Erin Bunker, who recorded four shutouts last season, made five saves for the Mavericks.
Kansas had three shots hit the crossbar and also attempted 12 corner kicks.
UNO, which dropped a 4-0 decision to Nebraska last week in its other exhibition, begins the regular season next Friday at home against Illinois State. Nebraska opens its regular season Thursday at Kansas.
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Close
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko, right, speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Matt Buttermore and fellow player Courtney Morehead.
UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball players Courtney Morehead, left, and volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speak to the members of the media.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Tim Walters and fellow player Taylor Gelling.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media alongside players Abby Meader, left, and Taylor Gelling.
UNO's soccer player Taylor Gelling speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media.
UNO men's soccer coach Bob Warming speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson laugh after speaking to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Cole Nelson speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson speak to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko, right, speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Matt Buttermore and fellow player Courtney Morehead.
UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Anna Blaschko speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball player Courtney Morehead speaks to the members of the media.
UNO volleyball players Courtney Morehead, left, and volleyball coach Matt Buttermore speak to the members of the media.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media alongside coach Tim Walters and fellow player Taylor Gelling.
UNO women's soccer coach Tim Walters speaks to the members of the media alongside players Abby Meader, left, and Taylor Gelling.
UNO's soccer player Taylor Gelling speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Abby Meader speaks to the members of the media.
UNO men's soccer coach Bob Warming speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson laugh after speaking to the members of the media.
UNO soccer player Cole Nelson speaks to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
UNO goalie Ugo Tritz, left, soccer coach Bob Warming, and Cole Nelson speak to the members of the media.
UNO soccer goalie Ugo Tritz speaks to the members of the media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.