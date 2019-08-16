LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite being outshot 20-1, UNO's defense kept Kansas scoreless as the Mavericks and Jayhawks played to a 0-0 draw in a women's exhibition game Friday.

Erin Bunker, who recorded four shutouts last season, made five saves for the Mavericks.

Kansas had three shots hit the crossbar and also attempted 12 corner kicks.

UNO, which dropped a 4-0 decision to Nebraska last week in its other exhibition, begins the regular season next Friday at home against Illinois State. Nebraska opens its regular season Thursday at Kansas.

