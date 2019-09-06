Columbia reserve goalkeeper Eric Chang made a diving save on Diego Gutierrez’s free kick attempt in overtime to preserve a 1-1 draw with UNO at Caniglia Field on Friday night.

Chang entered the game after starting goalkeeper Michael Collodi received a red card while challenging a UNO scoring opportunity just outside of the box.

Chang made two more saves as the Lions (0-0-1) held on down a man in the second overtime. UNO (0-2-1) outshot the Lions 4-0 in the second overtime and 20-10 for the match.

After being shut out in their first two games, the Mavericks wasted little time Friday, with Diego Gutierrez finding the net in the third minute off an assist from from Martin Veys.

But Sebastian Gunbeyi scored the equalizer in the 79th minute to deny the Mavs their first win of the season.

The Mavericks will host UNLV on Monday at 7 p.m.

Columbia (0-0-1).....0 1 0 0—1

at UNO (0-2-1).......1 0 0 0—1

Goals: C, Gunbeyi. UNO, Gutierrez.

