With former Hastings coach Matt Buttermore, UNO volleyball team praises an easy transition

After seven seasons at Hastings and the Broncos’ first NAIA volleyball title in 2016, Matt Buttermore was hired in March as the Mavericks’ new coach.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

UNO men's soccer

Men’s soccer coach Bob Warming expressed optimism at the Mavericks’ media day Thursday. “Yesterday’s practice might have been the very best first practice I’ve had since 1976,” Warming said. “So I’m fired up about it.”

Photos: 2019 UNO fall sports media day

1 of 17

Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription