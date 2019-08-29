New coach, new season for Mavericks

Courtney Morehead, left, is the only senior on the Mavs' roster for new coach Matt Buttermore's first season.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Photos: Meet the 2019 UNO volleyball team

1 of 17

Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription