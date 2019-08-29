2019
Feb. 15: USC 6, UNO 5
Feb. 16: USC 11, UNO 0
Feb. 17: UNO 12, USC 9
Feb. 20: Kansas, ccd.
Feb. 22: Seattle 12, UNO 0
Feb. 22: UNO 3, Seattle 2
Feb. 23: UNO 10, Seattle 8
Feb. 24: Seattle 8, UNO 6
March 1: UNO 2, Savannah State 0
March 2: Savannah State 5, UNO 4, 11 inn.
March 3: UNO 3, Savannah State 3
March 5: at Nebraska, ppd.
March 8: at Santa Clara, 8 p.m.
March 9: UNO 2, Santa Clara 0
March 9: UNO 7, Santa Clara 4
March 10: UNO 4, Santa Clara 2
March 16: UNO 7, North Dakota State 6
March 17: UNO 3, North Dakota State 0
March 17: UNO 4, North Dakota State 1
March 22: UNO 11, Purdue Fort Wayne 4
March 23: UNO 6, Purdue Fort Wayne 1
March 24: UNO 26, Purdue Fort Wayne 0
March 26: Wichita State 12, UNO 2
March 30: UNO 8, Western Illinois 2
March 31: UNO 4, Western Illinois 3
March 31: UNO 15, Western Illinois 5
April 3: Creighton (at Werner Park), ppd.
April 5: UNO 12, South Dakota State 10
April 6: UNO 9, South Dakota State 4
April 7: UNO 11, South Dakota State 7
April 10: Kansas State 7, UNO 2
April 12: Oral Roberts 8, UNO 7
April 12: UNO 4, Oral Roberts 2
April 14: Oral Roberts 10, UNO 7
April 17: Nebraska 8, UNO 5
April 19: UNO 5, Purdue Fort Wayne 0
April 21: UNO 13, Purdue Fort Wayne 2
April 21: UNO 4, Purdue Fort Wayne 2
April 23: Kansas State 9, UNO 2
April 26: UNO 5, South Dakota State 2
April 27: South Dakota State 3, UNO 0
April 28: South Dakota State 6, UNO 4
April 30: Creighton 6, UNO 2
April 30: Creighton, ccd.
May 3: UNO 3, North Dakota State 2
May 4: North Dakota State 3, UNO 2
May 5: North Dakota State 2, UNO 1
May 8: Minnesota, ccd.
May 10: UNO 4, Western Illinois 3, 10 inn.
May 11: Western Illinois 5, UNO 0
May 12: Western Illinois 8, UNO 5
May 14: Creighton 13, UNO 2
May 16: UNO 13, Oral Roberts 3
May 17: Oral Roberts 9, UNO 8
May 18: Oral Roberts 13, UNO 9 Summit League Championship, May 22-25 (Tulsa, Okla.)
May 22: UNO 15, Western Illinois 9
May 24: UNO 3, Oral Roberts 2
May 25: Oral Roberts 6, UNO 0
May 25: UNO 4, Oral Roberts 0 NCAA tournament
May 31: UCLA 5, UNO 2
June 1: Baylor 24, UNO 6
