BASKETBALL
Healthier UNO returns top scorers, adds impactful newcomers to erase 'sour taste' of last season
Tony Boone
Tony covers UNO sports, the Omaha Storm Chasers and boxing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @BooneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1027.
Baseball Schedule
2018
Feb. 16: Northwestern (at Glendale, Ariz.), ccd.
Feb. 17: UNO 14, Northwestern 8
Feb. 17: UNO 10, Northwestern 5
Feb. 18: Northwestern 3, UNO 1
Feb. 24: Wichita State 4, UNO 3
Feb. 25: Wichita State 3, UNO 0
Feb. 25: Wichita State 6, UNO 2
Feb. 26: Kansas 6, UNO 2
March 2: UNO 6, Ohio 5
March 3: Ohio 4, UNO 1
March 3: Ohio 5, UNO 2
March 4: UNO 4, Ohio 0
March 6: Minnesota 5, UNO 3
March 8: BYU 8, UNO 1
March 9: BYU 13, UNO 3
March 10: BYU 6, UNO 4
March 14: Kansas 8, UNO 6
March 17: UNO 15, IPFW 0
March 17: UNO 7, IPFW 0
March 18: UNO 12, IPFW 8
March 23: UNO 4, Oral Roberts 3
March 24: UNO 8, Oral Roberts 2
March 25: Oral Roberts 16, UNO 8
March 27: Kansas State 3, UNO 0
March 30: UNO 5, South Dakota State 3
March 30: UNO 8, South Dakota State 5
March 31: South Dakota State 6, UNO 2
April 3: Nebraska (at Werner Park), ppd.
April 5: North Dakota State 2, UNO 1
April 5: North Dakota State 2, UNO 0
April 7: North Dakota State, 2 p.m.
April 10: Kansas 9, UNO 5
April 13: UNO 8, Western Illinois 5
April 14: at Western Illinois, ccd.
April 15: at Western Illinois, ccd.
April 17: Creighton 9, UNO 2
April 18: UNO 8, Nebraska 7
April 20: IPFW 11, UNO 2
April 20: IPFW 11, UNO 0
April 21: IPFW 5, UNO 0
April 25: Kansas State 6, UNO 5, 11 inn.
April 27: North Dakota State 10, UNO 0
April 28: North Dakota State, 2 p.m.
April 29: North Dakota State 10, UNO 0
May 4: South Dakota State 5, UNO 4
May 6: South Dakota State 14, UNO 4
May 6: South Dakota State 8, UNO 6
May 9: Creighton 10, UNO 6
May 11: Oral Roberts 7, UNO 1
May 12: Oral Roberts 7, UNO 6
May 13: Oral Roberts 2, UNO 1
May 15: Creighton 8, UNO 1
May 17: Western Illinois 4, UNO 1
May 18: UNO 7, Western Illinois 4
May 19: Western Illinois 12, UNO 8
Summit League championship (Tulsa, Okla.)
May 23-26: TBD
I really enjoy watching UNO at Baxter. I hope they have a few more home games this year. #GOMAVS
