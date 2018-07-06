Healthier UNO returns top scorers, adds impactful newcomers to erase 'sour taste' of last season

Season in review

Final record: 9-22, 4-10

Summit League finish: Seventh (lost in tournament quarterfinals)

Awards: Zach Jackson, All-Summit second team

Key team offensive stat: 76.5 points per game (UNO's lowest in five years)

Key team defensive stats: 83.5 points per game, 48.0 field-goal percentage (both worst in the Summit)

Most important win: A 77-75 home victory over Drake that broke a season-opening seven-game skid

Most impressive win: An 87-66 victory at Western Illinois, a place UNO has struggled, for the only road win of the season

Best shot: Daniel Norl's buzzer-beating bank-shot 3-pointer to force double overtime in a home win over Denver

Key moment: UNO's failure to get a shot off on the final possession of regulation in a season-opening overtime loss foreshadowed a tough year.

Defining moment: Mitch Hahn's shoulder injury at New Mexico in the third game changed the outlook for the season.

Worst in-game collapse: The Mavs were up by five in overtime against Jackson State in Florida but lost in the final seconds to fall to 0-7.

Worst moment: With tournament seeding on the line on senior day, UNO got clobbered at home by a North Dakota State team that hadn't won a league game in a month.

Final thought: UNO's season was defined by the three winnable games it dropped in November and its poor play at home in the final week of the regular season.