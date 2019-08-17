Hahn portrait

“I kind of always knew I wanted to play professionally somewhere," former UNO star Mitch Hahn said. Hahn's dream came true when he signed with the German professional team the Kirchheim Knights.

As a senior, Mitch Hahn averaged 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds and shot 37.6% from 3-point range.

