The Summit League's men's basketball coaches, sports information directors and select media members picked UNO to finish fourth in a preseason poll released at media day in Sioux Falls on Monday.
“We are rarely right when it comes to the preseason," said UNO coach Derrin Hansen, the reigning Summit League coach of the year. "Last year we were picked to finish eighth. I guess I understood why we were picked eighth, but I just felt like we weren't the eighth-place team."
He was right. The Mavs finished second in the regular season and runner-up in the conference tournament.
Three double-figure scorers return for the Mavs. JT Gibson (12.9 points per game) and Matt Pile (11.2 ppg) were preseason all-league second-team selections. Senior KJ Robinson averaged 11.1 points and led the team in assists (3.3) in 2018-19.
"One thing that is going overlooked on him not only in our league but locally is he was eighth in the country last year in assist-to-turnover, so he really led our basketball team," Hansen said of Robinson. "There is 353 point guards and when you are eighth in doing something, that means you are doing something special."
Papillion-La Vista product Ayo Akinwole, a combo guard, enters his junior season after averaging five points and 1.7 assists last season. Hansen likes his versatility.
"He was great for us last year as a sophomore," Hansen said. "He can play dual rolls. ... I think he and KJ were vital for us. They have flexibility, versatility. ... They can play both guard positions. And late in games when you are trying to manage the game, have two ball handlers on the floor being able to make decisions and maybe make free throws down the stretch, those guys are great at that."
UNO will look to Omaha Burke graduate and sophomore forward Wanjang Tut to provide some scoring punch.
"He had a really good Summit League tournament and had a pretty good overall year for us and has made tremendous strides," Hansen said.
Bison picked first
North Dakota State was picked to finish first with 23 of the 34 first-place votes.
The Bison return seven of their eight leading scorers from last year’s tournament championship team. Three of those seven have Nebraska ties.
Senior Vinnie Shahid spent two seasons at Western Nebraska CC and is a preseason first-team all-league selection after leading the team in scoring (13.1) and assists (2.6). Senior Jared Samuelson (Gretna) averaged 7.1 ppg in 2018-19. Sophomore Sam Griesel (Lincoln East) averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while starting 22 of the 24 games he appeared in as a true freshman.
South Dakota was picked second. Two senior Coyotes with Nebraska connections earned preseason all-league recognition.
Lincoln North Star grad Triston Simpson — a first-team selection — averaged 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 2018-19.
"He was an honorable mention pick last year and I thought he could've made second team at least (last year),” Coyote coach Todd Lee said. “Triston is a leader for us and he is going to run the team."
Tyler Hagedorn (Norfolk) was a second-team selection. He missed last season due to injury.
"We were expecting him to play and be one of the best big men in the league last year," Lee said. "I think this year he has a chance to be as good as any post player or player in the league."
South Dakota State received two first-place votes and was picked fifth. Two Nebraskans enter their freshman seasons for the Jackrabbits. Baylor Scheierman (Aurora) will battle for playing time at point guard and likely provide depth off the bench to start the season. Winnebago graduate David Wingett transferred from Memphis after using a medical redshirt last season.
It is not yet known if Wingett will be able to play this year.
"It's still a work in process with David,” said first-year SDSU coach Eric Henderson. “We are still in the process of filing a waiver. ... We are certainly hopeful but you never know. David is going to be a great Jackrabbit. Whenever that will be, time will tell.”
For the women, South Dakota was picked to win the conference. The UNO women were picked eighth with no players garnering preseason honors.
2019-20 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year
Stanley Umude – South Dakota
Preseason All-Summit League First Team
Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts, Sr., F (14.8 ppg/8.5 rpg/1.2 apg)
Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts, So., F (14.4 ppg/7.2 rpg/0.5 apg)
Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State, Sr., G (13.1 ppg/3.0 rpg/2.6 apg)
Triston Simpson, South Dakota, Sr., G (14.0 ppg/3.7 rpg/3.6 apg)
Stanley Umude, South Dakota, Jr., F (14.4 ppg/5.5 rpg/1.4 apg)*
Kobe Webster, Western Illinois, Jr., G (17.0 ppg/4.4 rpg/3.1 apg)
Preseason All-Summit League Second Team
Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota, Sr., F (13.0 ppg/5.9 rpg/1.1 apg)#
JT Gibson, Omaha, Sr., G (12.9 ppg/2.8 rpg/2.1 apg)
Matt Holba, Purdue Fort Wayne, Sr., F (11.7 ppg/4.2 rpg/1.2 apg)
Matt Pile, Omaha, Jr., F (11.2 ppg/7.9 rpg/1.2 apg)
Tyson Ward, North Dakota State, Sr., F (12.4 ppg/6.2 rpg/2.3 apg)
*Preseason Player of the Year automatically earns a spot on first team
#Hagedorn's stats are from 2017-18 season
Preseason Poll (1st Place Votes) Points
1. North Dakota State (23) 526
2. South Dakota (6) 457
3. Oral Roberts (3) 404
4. UNO 369
5. South Dakota State (2) 300
6. Purdue Fort Wayne 224
7. Western Illinois 188
8. North Dakota 164
9. Denver 113
