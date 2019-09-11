UNO will play Arizona and two teams that reached the NCAA tournament last season as part of its 2019-20 nonconference schedule.

The Mavericks open the season at Wichita State on Nov. 5. Their home opener will be against Midland on Nov. 7.

A trip to Arizona comes on Dec. 11. The Wildcats went 17-15 last season to snap a streak of six straight NCAA tournament appearances, including trips to the Elite Eight in 2014 and 2015.

UNO will face NCAA tournament teams from last season before opening Summit League play. The Mavs go to Saint Mary's on Dec. 1 and Montana on Dec. 21 

"This schedule will test our team so we're playing our best basketball in February and March," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said in a press release. "The challenges ahead, especially on the road, will strengthen us and set us up for success in conference play.

The conference schedule begins Dec. 29 when the Mavs host reigning regular-season conference champ South Dakota State. 

Check out the complete schedule below:

Nov. 5: at Wichita State

Nov. 7: Midland, noon

Nov. 11: Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: at Colorado State

Nov. 19: at Dayton

Nov. 21: at Washington State, 7 p.m.

The Mainland Tournament at Omaha

» Nov. 25: Southern, 7 p.m.

» Nov. 26: Loyola-Maryland or IUPUI, 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Dec. 1: at Saint Mary's, 4 p.m.

Dec. 3: at Arkansas State

Dec. 8: at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Dec. 11: at Arizona

WAC/Summit League Challenge

» Dec. 15: Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Big Sky/Summit League Challenge

» Dec. 17: at Eastern Washington

» Dec. 21: Montana, noon

Dec. 29: South Dakota State, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8: at North Dakota

Jan. 11: at South Dakota

Jan. 18: at Denver

Jan. 23: Western Illinois, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25: Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Feb. 2: South Dakota, noon

Feb. 5: North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8: at South Dakota State

Feb. 12: at Oral Roberts

Feb. 16: Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 20: at Purdue Fort Wayne

Feb. 22: at Western Illinois

Feb. 26: North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Feb. 29: at North Dakota State

Summit League Championship, March 7-10 (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

