UNO will play Arizona and two teams that reached the NCAA tournament last season as part of its 2019-20 nonconference schedule.
The Mavericks open the season at Wichita State on Nov. 5. Their home opener will be against Midland on Nov. 7.
A trip to Arizona comes on Dec. 11. The Wildcats went 17-15 last season to snap a streak of six straight NCAA tournament appearances, including trips to the Elite Eight in 2014 and 2015.
UNO will face NCAA tournament teams from last season before opening Summit League play. The Mavs go to Saint Mary's on Dec. 1 and Montana on Dec. 21
"This schedule will test our team so we're playing our best basketball in February and March," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said in a press release. "The challenges ahead, especially on the road, will strengthen us and set us up for success in conference play.
The conference schedule begins Dec. 29 when the Mavs host reigning regular-season conference champ South Dakota State.
Check out the complete schedule below:
Nov. 5: at Wichita State
Nov. 7: Midland, noon
Nov. 11: Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 13: at Colorado State
Nov. 19: at Dayton
Nov. 21: at Washington State, 7 p.m.
The Mainland Tournament at Omaha
» Nov. 25: Southern, 7 p.m.
» Nov. 26: Loyola-Maryland or IUPUI, 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Dec. 1: at Saint Mary's, 4 p.m.
Dec. 3: at Arkansas State
Dec. 8: at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Dec. 11: at Arizona
WAC/Summit League Challenge
» Dec. 15: Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 12:30 p.m.
Big Sky/Summit League Challenge
» Dec. 17: at Eastern Washington
» Dec. 21: Montana, noon
Dec. 29: South Dakota State, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 4: Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Jan. 8: at North Dakota
Jan. 11: at South Dakota
Jan. 18: at Denver
Jan. 23: Western Illinois, 7 p.m.
Jan. 25: Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 2: South Dakota, noon
Feb. 5: North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: at South Dakota State
Feb. 12: at Oral Roberts
Feb. 16: Denver, 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 20: at Purdue Fort Wayne
Feb. 22: at Western Illinois
Feb. 26: North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Feb. 29: at North Dakota State
Summit League Championship, March 7-10 (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
