Former UNO forward Mitch Hahn signs with German professional team

Fremont High product Mitch Hahn averaged 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds a game as a senior at UNO and was an All-Summit League first-team selection.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former UNO forward Mitch Hahn has signed a professional contract with a club basketball team in Germany, it was announced Friday.

Hahn signed with the Kirchheim Knights, which plays in the ProA league, the second-tier level of pro basketball in Germany.

"I couldn't be more excited to start my professional career in Germany," Hahn said in a release. "I've had such great support from family, friends and the Omaha community, which has made this transition much easier for me."

A two-year captain for the Mavericks, the Fremont High product averaged 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds a game as a senior and was an All-Summit League first-team selection. UNO went 21-11 and reached the Summit tournament final this season.

Hahn, who graduated from UNO in May, will join his Kirchheim club next week.

Photos: UNO basketball coach Derrin Hansen through the years

1 of 43

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription