UNO hockey bolstered its 2020 recruiting class on Sunday, receiving a commitment from Canadian forward Cameron Mitchell.

Mitchell, a 5-foot-9, 161-pound forward from Stony Plain, Alberta, announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday evening.

Mitchell tallied 35 points, including 15 goals, in 46 games last year for the Spruce Grove Saints of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He is the 14th player to commit to UNO for 2020, according to collegehockeynews.com.​

