UNO hockey bolstered its 2020 recruiting class on Sunday, receiving a commitment from Canadian forward Cameron Mitchell.
Mitchell, a 5-foot-9, 161-pound forward from Stony Plain, Alberta, announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday evening.
Very proud and excited to announce my commitment to play D1 Hockey at the University of Nebraska Omaha. Would like to thank my teammates, coaches and family for helping me get to where I am today. #gomavericks— Cameron Mitchell (@CamMitchell1616) August 5, 2019
Mitchell tallied 35 points, including 15 goals, in 46 games last year for the Spruce Grove Saints of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He is the 14th player to commit to UNO for 2020, according to collegehockeynews.com.
