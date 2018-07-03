UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet announces eight players part of his first recruiting class
Eight players signed letters of intent and will join the Mavs for the 2018-19 season, which will be Mike Gabinet’s second as coach.

UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet announced his first recruiting class Tuesday. Eight players signed letters of intent and will join the Mavericks for the 2018-19 season, which will be Gabinet’s second as coach.

The class includes forwards Kevin Conley (Wasau, Wisconsin), Travis Kothenbeutel (Sauk Rapids, Minnesota), Chayse Primeau (Voorhees, New Jersey), Taylor Ward (Kelowna, British Columbia) and Tyler Weiss (Raleigh, North Carolina); defensemen John Schuldt (Minnetonka, Minnesota) and Jason Smallidge (Eagan, Minnesota); and goaltender Matej Tomek (Bratislava, Slovakia).

