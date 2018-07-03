UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet announces eight players part of his first recruiting class

2017-18
Oct. 6: UNO 5, Nipissing 2 (Exhibition)
Oct. 13: UNO 4, UMass Lowell 2
Oct. 14: UMass Lowell 5, UNO 2
Oct. 20: UNO 5, Arizona State 1
Oct. 21: UNO 4, Arizona State 4
Oct. 26: UNO 6, Notre Dame 4
Oct. 27: Notre Dame 5, UNO 4
Nov. 10: UNO 5, Colorado College 3
Nov. 11: Colorado College 4, UNO 0
Nov. 17: Western Michigan 4, UNO 1
Nov. 18: Western Michigan 5, UNO 2
Nov. 24: UNO 4, Northern Michigan 3
Nov. 25: UNO 4, Northern Michigan 1
Dec. 1: St. Cloud State 7, UNO 4
Dec. 2: St. Cloud State 5, UNO 0
Dec. 8: UNO 7, Minnesota Duluth 5
Dec. 9: Minnesota Duluth 6, UNO 2
Dec. 29: UNO 5, Union 1
Dec. 30: UNO 5, Union 3
Jan. 5: UNO 4, North Dakota 1
Jan. 6: North Dakota 7, UNO 0
Jan. 12: UNO 11, Miami (Ohio) 7
Jan. 13: UNO 4, Miami (Ohio) 3
Jan. 19: Denver 5, UNO 0
Jan. 20: Denver 4, UNO 0
Jan. 26: UNO 6, Western Michigan 2
Jan. 27: UNO 7, Western Michigan 3
Feb. 2: St. Cloud State 5, UNO 3
Feb. 3: St. Cloud State 6, UNO 2
Feb. 16: UNO 6, North Dakota 3
Feb. 17: North Dakota 3, UNO 0
Feb. 23: UNO 4, Colorado College 2
Feb. 24: UNO 2, Colorado College 2
March 2: UNO 4, Minnesota Duluth 1
March 3: Minnesota Duluth 4, UNO 1
NCHC playoffs
March 9: North Dakota 4, UNO 0
March 10: North Dakota 4, UNO 3, OT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.