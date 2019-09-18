The National Collegiate Hockey Conference will hold its annual media day Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

UNO coach Mike Gabinet and senior defenseman Dean Stewart will represent the Mavericks at the event that begins at 12:30 p.m.

Other conference coaches and players at the media day:

Miami coach Chris Bergeron and forward Gordie Green; North Dakota coach Brad Berry and defenseman Colton Poolman; Denver coach David Carle and defenseman Ian Mitchell; Colorado College coach Mike Haviland and forward Grant Cruikshank; St. Cloud State coach Brent Larson and defenseman Jack Ahcan; Western Michigan coach Andy Murray and forward Hugh McGing; and Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin and goalie Hunter Shepard.

Commissioner Josh Fenton also will deliver a “State of the Conference’’ address.

The Mavs will begin the season Oct. 7 at Baxter Arena with an exhibition game against Manitoba.

