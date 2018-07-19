The shootout is back. And so is 3-on-3.
The NCAA hockey rules committee on Thursday announced that it had altered its proposals to change overtime following feedback.
After originally proposing to ban all types of overtime other than five-minute, five-on-five play for in-season games, the committee adjusted its proposal to allow conferences to use a three-on-three overtime and/or a shootout after a five-minute, five-on-five overtime — but only for conference games or in-season tournaments.
The NCHC and WCHA each have used a five-on-five five-minute overtime, followed by a three-on-three overtime and a shootout if necessary in conference games. The three-on-three and shootout does not count on a team’s overall record used to calculate the PairWise Rankings.
