The shootout is back. And so is 3-on-3.

The NCAA hockey rules committee on Thursday announced that it had altered its proposals to change overtime following feedback.

After originally proposing to ban all types of overtime other than five-minute, five-on-five play for in-season games, the committee adjusted its proposal to allow conferences to use a three-on-three overtime and/or a shootout after a five-minute, five-on-five overtime — but only for conference games or in-season tournaments.

The NCHC and WCHA each have used a five-on-five five-minute overtime, followed by a three-on-three overtime and a shootout if necessary in conference games. The three-on-three and shootout does not count on a team’s overall record used to calculate the PairWise Rankings.

The best local sports photos of 2018 so far

Check out a growing collection featuring some of the best local sports photos of 2018.

1 of 48

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription