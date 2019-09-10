Former UNO players Jeff Hoggan and Greg Zanon will be inducted into the Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame on Oct. 11.

Both players made significant contributions to the school’s program before going on to lengthy professional careers.

Hoggan, a native of British Columbia, played for the Mavericks from 1998-2002. He scored 61 goals in 152 games and earned second-team All-American honors in 2002 when he scored a then-school record 24 goals.

He quickly made the transition to the professional ranks, appearing in the American Hockey League playoffs that spring. The forward played for three National Hockey League teams – Boston, St. Louis and Phoenix -- but played primarily in the AHL, where he scored 175 goals.

Zanon, also a native of British Columbia, played nearly 500 NHL games following his 1999-2003 UNO career. He was the highest scoring defenseman for the Mavs and earned second-team All-American honors in 2001 and 2002.

He finished his UNO career with 30 goals and 107 points.

Zanon played five seasons in the AHL and his NHL career included stops in Nashville, Minnesota, Boston and Colorado. He played in three Stanley Cup playoffs.

The induction luncheon at Ralston Arena will begin at 11:30 a.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are $30 each or $240 for a table of eight.

Reservations must be made by Oct. 7 by calling 1-800-440-3741. Tickets also may be purchased online at ralstonarena.com.

The Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame began in 1961 and was reorganized in 2000 as a way to honor individuals who have made lasting contributions to the sport.

