Former UNO players Jeff Hoggan and Greg Zanon will be inducted into the Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame on Oct. 11.
Both players made significant contributions to the school’s program before going on to lengthy professional careers.
Hoggan, a native of British Columbia, played for the Mavericks from 1998-2002. He scored 61 goals in 152 games and earned second-team All-American honors in 2002 when he scored a then-school record 24 goals.
He quickly made the transition to the professional ranks, appearing in the American Hockey League playoffs that spring. The forward played for three National Hockey League teams – Boston, St. Louis and Phoenix -- but played primarily in the AHL, where he scored 175 goals.
Zanon, also a native of British Columbia, played nearly 500 NHL games following his 1999-2003 UNO career. He was the highest scoring defenseman for the Mavs and earned second-team All-American honors in 2001 and 2002.
He finished his UNO career with 30 goals and 107 points.
Zanon played five seasons in the AHL and his NHL career included stops in Nashville, Minnesota, Boston and Colorado. He played in three Stanley Cup playoffs.
The induction luncheon at Ralston Arena will begin at 11:30 a.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are $30 each or $240 for a table of eight.
Reservations must be made by Oct. 7 by calling 1-800-440-3741. Tickets also may be purchased online at ralstonarena.com.
The Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame began in 1961 and was reorganized in 2000 as a way to honor individuals who have made lasting contributions to the sport.
1 of 21
Since joining the Bruins after finishing his college career at Harvard, where he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate player in the country, Donato had five goals and nine points in 12 games for the Bruins, who play Toronto in the first round.
Vegas selected Erik Haula from the Minnesota Wild in the expansion draft, and he had a career-best 29 goals, 26 assist and 55 points for the surprising Golden Knights, who will face Los Angeles in the first round.
Erik Haula, from Finland, spent the 2009-10 season with the Lancers. He had 28 goals and 72 points, not including 11 points in eight playoff games. He went on to play three years with the Minnesota Golden Gophers before turning pro.
Now a backup with the Maple Leafs, Curtis McElhinney played 18 games this season, compiling a career-best 2.15 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage for Toronto, which faces Boston in the first round.
Former Ak-Sar-Ben Knight Brantt Myhres, facing, is a player development consultant with the Los Angeles Kings, who face Vegas in the first round. Myhres had four goal, six points and 78 penalty minutes in 34 games for the Knights in the 2005-06 season.
Rookie defenseman Tucker Poolman has made an impression for the Jets, playing 24 games and making the playoff roster. Born in Dubuque, he is one of just three Iowa natives to have ever played in the NHL. Winnipeg faces Minnesota in the first round.
Tucker Poolman played two season with the Omaha Lancers and was the captain in 2013-14, when he had 15 goals and 41 points from the blue line. He played three seasons at North Dakota before turning pro.
John Rosso played at UNO from 1997-01 as a stay-at-home defenseman. He was a Mavs assistant for one season, 2004-05, and is now an amateur scout with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who face New Jersey in the first round
Photos: From Omaha to the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs
Whether via the Omaha Lancers, the UNO Mavericks or even the Ak-Sar-Ben Knights (remember them?), here are the players and staff who have spent time in Omaha during their hockey journey.
1 of 21
Ryan Donato didn't spent much time with the Lancers, only playing 11 games between the regular season and the playoffs in the 2014-15 season. In those games he had six goals and 11 points.
Shane Gersich stepped right into the lineup for Washington with an assist and three games for the Capitals, who face Columbus in the first round.
Shane Gersich, left, played parts of two seasons with the Lancers, getting 27 goals and 50 points in the 2014-15 season before going on to play at North Dakota.
There aren't too many former Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights still active, but Curtis McElhinney is. He was the Knights' starting goalie for two years, playing in 59 games.
Former Ak-Sar-Ben Knights head coach Ryan McGill is now an assistant with the Vegas Golden Knights, who face Los Angeles in the first round.
Nick Seeler played two seasons at UNO from 2012-14 before transferring to Minnesota, where he played one season before turning pro.
Nick Seeler made his NHL debut this season, recording four points in 22 games for Minnesota, which faces Winnipeg in the first round of the playoffs.
Paul Stastny was acquired by the Jets from the Blues in a deadline trade, and the 12th-year pro has 13 points in 19 games with Winnipeg, which faces Minnesota in the first round
Paul Stastny starred for the River City Lancers — when the team played in Council Bluffs — from 2002-04. In his second season, he had 77 points before going to play at Denver for two seasons.
Andrej Sustr had seven points in 44 games for Tampa Bay, which faces New Jersey in the first round.
Andrej Sustr played three seasons at UNO and was the assistant captain in the 2012-13 season, when the defenseman had 25 points in 39 games.
The Omaha native played three seasons with UNO from 2013-16, recording 40 goals and 119 poins for the Mavs.
Jake Guentel played every game for the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins this season, recording 22 goals and 48 points. Pittsburgh faces Philadelphia in the first round.
