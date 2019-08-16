Senior Dean Stewart has been named the captain of the UNO hockey team for the 2019-2020 season.
Three other players — seniors Ryan Jones and Zach Jordan and junior Kevin Conley — will serve as alternate captains.
“When I think about this leadership group, I am impressed with how they live our core values," coach Mike Gabinet said. “Their commitment to hard work and daily improvement will be an inspiration to our team, and especially our 12 freshmen."
Stewart scored his first five career goals last season and had 16 assists for 21 points, fifth in team scoring. The native of Manitoba has played in 96 games for the Mavericks.
Jones, like Stewart, played in all 36 games last season and had 12 assists. He is UNO’s active career leader in games played with 105.
Jordan scored nine goals and had 17 assists last season to rank second in scoring among returning players. He also played in all 36 games last year and has appeared in 93 career games.
Conley is coming off his first season with the Mavs after transferring from Denver. The Wisconsin native had six goals and seven assists last season.
UNO will host Manitoba in an exhibition game Oct. 7 before starting NCAA play Oct. 11-12 against Alabama-Huntsville at Baxter Arena.
