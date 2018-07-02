2018

Feb. 16: Northwestern (at Glendale, Ariz.), ccd.

Feb. 17: UNO 14, Northwestern 8

Feb. 17: UNO 10, Northwestern 5

Feb. 18: Northwestern 3, UNO 1

Feb. 24: Wichita State 4, UNO 3

Feb. 25: Wichita State 3, UNO 0

Feb. 25: Wichita State 6, UNO 2

Feb. 26: Kansas 6, UNO 2

March 2: UNO 6, Ohio 5

March 3: Ohio 4, UNO 1

March 3: Ohio 5, UNO 2

March 4: UNO 4, Ohio 0

March 6: Minnesota 5, UNO 3

March 8: BYU 8, UNO 1

March 9: BYU 13, UNO 3

March 10: BYU 6, UNO 4

March 14: Kansas 8, UNO 6

March 17: UNO 15, IPFW 0

March 17: UNO 7, IPFW 0

March 18: UNO 12, IPFW 8

March 23: UNO 4, Oral Roberts 3

March 24: UNO 8, Oral Roberts 2

March 25: Oral Roberts 16, UNO 8

March 27: Kansas State 3, UNO 0

March 30: UNO 5, South Dakota State 3

March 30: UNO 8, South Dakota State 5

March 31: South Dakota State 6, UNO 2

April 3: Nebraska (at Werner Park), ppd.

April 5: North Dakota State 2, UNO 1

April 5: North Dakota State 2, UNO 0

April 7: North Dakota State, 2 p.m.

April 10: Kansas 9, UNO 5

April 13: UNO 8, Western Illinois 5

April 14: at Western Illinois, ccd.

April 15: at Western Illinois, ccd.

April 17: Creighton 9, UNO 2

April 18: UNO 8, Nebraska 7

April 20: IPFW 11, UNO 2

April 20: IPFW 11, UNO 0

April 21: IPFW 5, UNO 0

April 25: Kansas State 6, UNO 5, 11 inn.

April 27: North Dakota State 10, UNO 0

April 28: North Dakota State, 2 p.m.

April 29: North Dakota State 10, UNO 0

May 4: South Dakota State 5, UNO 4

May 6: South Dakota State 14, UNO 4

May 6: South Dakota State 8, UNO 6

May 9: Creighton 10, UNO 6

May 11: Oral Roberts 7, UNO 1

May 12: Oral Roberts 7, UNO 6

May 13: Oral Roberts 2, UNO 1

May 15: Creighton 8, UNO 1

May 17: Western Illinois 4, UNO 1

May 18: UNO 7, Western Illinois 4

May 19: Western Illinois 12, UNO 8

Summit League championship (Tulsa, Okla.)

May 23-26: TBD