For the third time this offseason, UNO has added a men's basketball transfer.
Elishja Duplechan, a 5-foot-10 guard from Yuba Community College in California, will join the team this fall as a sophomore.
"He'll add to our team as a skilled player and a person of great character, which will fit the culture of our program," coach Derrin Hansen said in a release. "Elishja can play both guard positions, and that gives him opportunities to get on the floor and creates flexibility in the combinations we can play."
Duplechan helped the 49ers to a conference title last season, was named league MVP and was a first-team All-California Juco selection. He averaged 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for Yuba, which finished 25-6.
He joins frontcourt transfers Logan Strom and Brett Barney as offseason additions. Strom, from Norfolk, Nebraska, transferred from UC Davis and will sit out next season. Barney is transferring after three seasons as a walk-on at Wichita State and will be eligible to play next season.
The Mavericks, who were 9-22 overall last season and finished seventh in the eight-team Summit League with a 4-10 conference record, return leading scorer Zach Jackson and KJ Robinson in the backcourt along with regular rotation guards JT Gibson and Ayo Akinwole.
