Former UNO pitcher Cal Hehnke has signed a contract with the Texas Rangers organization and will report to Phoenix to play for the AZL Rangers in the Arizona Rookie League.

“I am extremely grateful for the chance to live out my dream,” Hehnke said in a press release. “I am excited to get after this opportunity.”

The right-hander capped off his Maverick career by going 4-2 with a 4.96 ERA last season. His 23 mound appearances set a single-season program record and his 12 career saves rank fifth in UNO history.

