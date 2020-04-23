Union Pacific Corp. on Thursday reported 2020 first quarter net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.15 per diluted share. This compares to $1.4 billion, or $1.93 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2019.
"Against the backdrop of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic and a challenging volume environment, we leveraged productivity to deliver strong financial results, including an all-time-best operating ratio of 59 percent," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer.
Operating revenue of $5.2 billion was down 3 percent in first quarter 2020, compared to first quarter 2019. First quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, decreased 7 percent compared to 2019. Industrial volumes increased compared to 2019, while bulk and premium shipments declined.
Union Pacific expects second quarter 2020 carload volumes to be down around 25 percent, compared to the second quarter 2019. Although the situation is fluid and highly uncertain, the company said it expects to maintain sufficient liquidity to sustain an extended period of lower volumes.
The Omaha-based railroad told its employees Tuesday that 15% of its 37,500 employees will take steep pay cuts through August.
Executives will take a 25% cut from May through August, and employees not covered by union contracts, such as managers, must take unpaid leave for one week each month through August, U.P. said. The unpaid leave will result in a pay cut of close to 25% for those employees.
