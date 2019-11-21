Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival celebrates its 20th year with a twist in the downtown lighting display. The glow moves from Gene Leahy Mall — which is under construction — to the Old Market and continues along 24th Street through North and South Omaha.
In addition to thousands of twinkling white lights for the Old Market, organizers promise a flurry of LED snowflakes and reindeer leaping through the sky. The public will have its first official look at dusk Nov. 25, although no formal lighting ceremony is planned. The display continues through Jan. 5 in an area bounded by 10th, 13th, Harney and Jackson Streets.
South Omaha will trip the light fantastic from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Plaza de la Raza, 24th and N Streets. The community lighting ceremony will include a mariachi band and free hot chocolate and cookies.
North Omaha will celebrate its first Christmas in the Village from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 along 24th, between Ohio and Burdette Streets.
As in previous years, the Holiday Lights Festival incorporates Sounds of the Season, courtesy of local choral groups and other musicians who stroll the Old Market on Saturday evenings in December.
The popular free Family Festival is back, too, from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 1, with various downtown arts and cultural organizations participating.
The Capitol District ice rink opens Dec. 6 and continues through Jan. 21 at 10th Street and Capitol Avenue. A $10 admission fee includes skate rental, although patrons may bring their own skates. As part of the “Shine the Light on Hunger” campaign, a portion of the admission fee will be matched by a $100,000 gift from Conagra Brands Foundation to support Food Bank for the Heartland. The rink will be open daily, with the exception of Christmas.
Find complete details of the Holiday Lights Festival and “Turn on the Cheer’’ for 2019 at holidaylightsfestival.org or oldmarket.com/holidays.
OTHER HOLIDAY EVENTS
Winterfest in Bayliss Park
Holiday lighting celebration with Santa, reindeer, face painting, balloons, food trucks, vendors and more in downtown Council Bluffs. More than a dozen artisans will participate in the Winterfest Masters Village on Pearl Street between the Union Pacific Museum and City Hall. Food vendors will be in the vicinity, too, serving Italian and barbecue (hot drinks, too).
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Nov. 21; lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.
Where: Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., Council Bluffs
Admission: Free
Information: www.facebook.com/CityofCB/
MIDTOWN MERRY MARKET
Thirty local makers and vendors, music, entertainment and special activities, including Ladies Night Out and a football watch party, over two days. Bites and sips, too.
When: 4 to 9 p.m. No. 22, with Ladies Night promotion, 4 to 6 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 with story time and photos with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Empire Room Omaha, 200 S. 31st Ave.
Admission: Free
Information: midtowncrossing.com/events
SEASON OF LIGHTS
The “Season of Lights” begins at dusk on Friday, as the Turner Park trees are lit for the season.
When: At dusk, Nov. 22 through Feb. 14
Where: Midtown Crossing near 31st Avenue and Farnam Street
Admission: Free
Information: midtowncrossing.com/events
Holidays at the General Crook House Museum
Tour the General Crook House and see how many literary references you can spy in this year’s holiday theme, “Books: Keys to Life’s Treasures.” Discussions with local authors and a Saturday children’s story time are among the special events.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; 1 to 4 p.m. weekends through Jan. 12. Story time, 2 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 11.
Where: Douglas County Historical Society, 5730 N. 30th St.
Admission: Suggested during the holidays, $7, adults; $6, students, seniors, military with I.D.; $4, ages 6 to 11; free for ages 5 and younger
Information: 402-455-9990 or douglascohistory.org
Christmas at the Mansion
The showpiece of the 72-acre Arbor Lodge State Historical Park is the historic home of J. Sterling Morton, founder of Arbor Day. The 52-room mansion is at its festive best with vintage décor, special holiday-themed collections on display, and music of the season.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 23. Special after-hours viewing, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 22.
Where: Arbor Lodge Mansion, Nebraska City, Nebraska
Admission: Daytime, $8, adults; $6, ages 3 to 12; free for ages 2 and younger. Evening, $12, adults; $6, ages 3 to 12; free for ages 2 and younger
Information: 402-873-8717 or arbordayfarm.org/events
Christmas in Greece
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church shares Greek food, pastry and music.
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave.
Admission: Free
Information: www.stjohnsgreekorthodox.org
Holiday Pop-Up Market
Join the Village Pointe Farmers Market for its first holiday pop-up event with crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Village Pointe Shopping Center, 168th Street and West Dodge Road
Admission: Free
Information: villagepointeshopping.com
Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow
Omaha’s botanical center and conservatory will be decked out with holiday lights and plenty of festive fun.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 23, 24, 27 and 30; Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14 to 23, 26 to 30; Jan. 2 to 5
Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.
Admission: $10, adults; $5, ages 6-12; free, children under 6 and members
Information: 402-346-4002 or lauritzengardens.org
Christmas on the Prairie
Humanity speakers, six historical buildings decorated for the season, a display of 25 decorated trees, a bake sale and a silent auction will be part of a “Pearly White Christmas” planned at the Saunders County Museum the second weekend of December. There also will be a tour of the Historical Hanson House, a model train display at the depot and a quilt show and antique machinery display across the street.
When: 2 to 8 p.m., Dec. 7 and 8
Where: Saunders County Museum, 240 N. Walnut St., Wahoo, Nebraska
Admission: Free. Refreshments
Information: 402-443-3090, saunderscomuseum.org or facebook.com/saunderscountyhistoricalsociety
Omaha Gingerbread Festival
It’s a “Gingerbread Adventure,” with gingerbread creations and holiday entertainment at a new location this year.
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., through Dec. 15
Where: Ramada Inn, 72nd and Grover Streets
Admission: Free
Information: facebook.com/gingerbreadfestival
Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees
Enter a raffle for a chance to win a pre-decorated tree (and see them all on display). Plus, Santa visits, live music and snacks.
When: Nov. 23 to 27, Nov. 29 to 30
Where: 2823 S. 84th St.
Admission: $2, ages 13 and older; free, ages 12 and younger
Information: tangiershrine.com/Feztival
Holiday Poinsettia Show
Check out nearly 20 varieties of poinsettias, a 20-foot poinsettia tree and a model railroad display with miniature versions of Omaha-area landmarks.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 through Jan. 5. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day
Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.
Admission: $10, adults; $5, kids 6-12; free, children under 6 and members
Information: 402-346-4002 or lauritzengardens.org
Holiday Harmony
Listen to live music amidst the garden’s poinsettia show.
When: Various times, Nov. 23 through Jan. 5
Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.
Admission: $10, adults; $5, ages 6-12; free, children under 6 and members
Information: 402-346-4002 or lauritzengardens.org
Holidays in the Old Market Kick-Off
The Old Market Association hosts a kick-off ceremony with what is being billed as a “special announcement” by Mayor Jean Stothert regarding the Old Market in 2020.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 26
Where: 11th and Howard Streets
Information: www.holidaylightsfestival.org
Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade
Celebrate the start of the holiday season with a parade and tree lighting featuring performances by the SNJ Singers, Bellevue West ROTC, Papillion-La Vista South High School Titan Marching Band and Sue’s Stepper-ettes. Santa and Miss Nebraska will make appearances, too.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion
Admission: Free
Information: 402-537-0046, shadowlaketownecenter.com
Lammers Family Christmas
The Lammers family celebrates the holidays with a giant Christmas display. Stop by and check out lots and lots of lights and give a donation to Make-A-Wish.
When: Thanksgiving through Jan. 1. Sundays through Thursdays, 5 to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 5 to 11 p.m.
Where: 2524 N. 133rd St.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Information: facebook.com/LammersFamilyXmas
Sounds of the Season
Catch choral performances by local groups each weekend in different outdoor locations throughout the Old Market.
When: Saturdays, Nov. 30 to Dec. 31
Where: Old Market
Admission: Free
Information: holidaylightsfestival.org
Christmas at Union Station: Tree Lighting Ceremony
Visit with Santa, decorate cookies, enjoy live music and make holiday crafts, all while checking out the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29, tree lighting at approximately 7 p.m.
Where: Durham Museum; 801 S. 10th St.
Admission: Included with regular admission; free for members
Information: 402-444-5071; durhammuseum.org
Lights of Aksarben — Tree Lighting
Stinson Park hosts its annual tree lighting. Take a free horse-and-carriage ride, get your face painted and enjoy live music by the Salem Baptist Church Choir. Be on your best behavior; Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive after the tree lighting.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Aksarben Village, 67th and Center Streets
Admission: Free
Information: facebook.com/stinsonpark
South Omaha Holiday Lighting Ceremony
South Omaha hosts a tree lighting ceremony, mariachi performance and holiday lights show.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: 24th and N Streets
Admission: Free
Information: holidaylightsfestival.org
Village Pointe Holiday Lighting Celebration
The celebration begins with The Peppermint Elves Family Holiday Concert at 6 p.m. with free hot cider and cookies. Santa rides in at 7 p.m. with the Arlington High School Marching Band.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Village Pointe Shopping Center, 168th Street and West Dodge Road
Admission: Free
Information: 402-505-9773 or villagepointeshopping.com
Santa’s Magic
Enjoy an indoor snowfall with Santa, his elves and the Snow Queen at a daily show. At the end of each performance, take a photo with Father Christmas.
When: Nov. 29 through Dec. 23. Multiple show times daily; see website.
Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.
Admission: $14, kids and adults; $13, seniors; free, children under 24 months and members
Information: 402-342-6164 or ocm.org
UNMC Ice Skating Rink
Bundle up and practice your best skating tricks at this Midtown ice rink.
When: Nov. 29 through Feb. 2; hours vary but generally, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Where: Located between 42nd and 40th Streets and Dewey and Emile Streets. Parking: Lot 15S (surface lot on 40th Street between Dewey and Emile Streets) located on the north and east sides of the Student Life Center
Admission: $5, includes skates (cash or credit card only; no checks or debit cards); free with ID — UNMC, UNO, UNL and Clarkson College; Nebraska medicine employees, students and family members; Ronald McDonald House employees and house guests.
Information: 402-559-0697 or www.facebook.com/theiceattheunmc
Holiday Trolley Tour of Lights
The Arbor Day Farm trolley takes guests on a tour of the holidays lights of Nebraska City.
When: 6 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 28
Where: Lied Lodge and Conference Center, Nebraska City
Admission: $15, adults; $10, ages 3 to 12; /free, ages 3 and younger
Information: 800-546-5433 or arbordayfarm.org/events
Holiday Cultural Trees Exhibit
View a bevy of trees, each decorated by a different Omaha cultural society.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29 through Jan. 5
Where: Durham Museum; 801 S. 10th St.
Admission: Included with regular admission
Information: 402-444-5071 or durhammuseum.org
‘HOLIDAY AT HOGWARTS’
Take lessons with Hogwarts professors, get a wand of your very own and enjoy a glass of butter beer with a delicious meal.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30, Dec. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20 and 21
Where: Apollon Art Space, 1801 Vinton St.
Admission: $35 to $60
Information: apollonomaha.com/new-events
Papillion Winter Wonderland
Downtown Papillion hosts a holiday artisan market, chili feed, parade, blood drive, live performances and a lighting ceremony.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Downtown Papillion
Admission: Chili feed, $4 to $8
Information: papillionfoundation.org
Handmade Omaha Winter Art & Craft Bazaar
Omaha artists and crafters sell their wares at this free event.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30; noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Bancroft Street Market, 2702 S. 10th St.
Admission: Free
Information: facebook.com/HandmadeOmaha
Santa in the Village & Holiday Pop-Up Shops
Get some shopping done and enjoy free carriage rides from 1 to 4 p.m. Santa and his reindeer will be in the village’s center plaza with free hot cocoa and cookies.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Rockbrook Village, 2800 S. 110th Court
Admission: Free
Information: 402-390-0890 or rockbrookvillage.com
KETV Family Festival
Visit six downtown Omaha hot spots for free. Omaha Children’s Museum, Durham Museum, W. Dale Clark Library, Josyln Art Museum and others host live music, family events and more. Free trolley service will be provided between locations.
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Six locations in downtown Omaha vicinity
Admission: Free
Information: holidaylightsfestival.org
Santa’s Sleigh Ride
Santa rides through La Vista to meet with his fans at set locations throughout the city.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Santa’s route will take him east of 84th Street from 3 to 5 p.m. and west of 84th Street from 5 to 7 p.m.
Admission: Free
Information: cityoflavista.org/santa
Ralston’s Holiday Magic
Visit with Santa, enjoy live music and participate in children’s activities at this community festival.
When: 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Near Independence Square, 77th and Main Streets, Ralston
Admission: Most activities are free
Information: 402-339-7737 or ralstonareachamber.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.