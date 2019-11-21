Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival celebrates its 20th year with a twist in the downtown lighting display. The glow moves from Gene Leahy Mall — which is under construction — to the Old Market and continues along 24th Street through North and South Omaha.

In addition to thousands of twinkling white lights for the Old Market, organizers promise a flurry of LED snowflakes and reindeer leaping through the sky. The public will have its first official look at dusk Nov. 25, although no formal lighting ceremony is planned. The display continues through Jan. 5 in an area bounded by 10th, 13th, Harney and Jackson Streets.

South Omaha will trip the light fantastic from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Plaza de la Raza, 24th and N Streets. The community lighting ceremony will include a mariachi band and free hot chocolate and cookies.

North Omaha will celebrate its first Christmas in the Village from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 along 24th, between Ohio and Burdette Streets.

As in previous years, the Holiday Lights Festival incorporates Sounds of the Season, courtesy of local choral groups and other musicians who stroll the Old Market on Saturday evenings in December.

The popular free Family Festival is back, too, from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 1, with various downtown arts and cultural organizations participating.

The Capitol District ice rink opens Dec. 6 and continues through Jan. 21 at 10th Street and Capitol Avenue. A $10 admission fee includes skate rental, although patrons may bring their own skates. As part of the “Shine the Light on Hunger” campaign, a portion of the admission fee will be matched by a $100,000 gift from Conagra Brands Foundation to support Food Bank for the Heartland. The rink will be open daily, with the exception of Christmas.

Find complete details of the Holiday Lights Festival and “Turn on the Cheer’’ for 2019 at holidaylightsfestival.org or oldmarket.com/holidays.

OTHER HOLIDAY EVENTS

Winterfest in Bayliss Park

Holiday lighting celebration with Santa, reindeer, face painting, balloons, food trucks, vendors and more in downtown Council Bluffs. More than a dozen artisans will participate in the Winterfest Masters Village on Pearl Street between the Union Pacific Museum and City Hall. Food vendors will be in the vicinity, too, serving Italian and barbecue (hot drinks, too).

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Nov. 21; lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

Where: Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., Council Bluffs

Admission: Free

Information: www.facebook.com/CityofCB/

MIDTOWN MERRY MARKET

Thirty local makers and vendors, music, entertainment and special activities, including Ladies Night Out and a football watch party, over two days. Bites and sips, too.

When: 4 to 9 p.m. No. 22, with Ladies Night promotion, 4 to 6 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 with story time and photos with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: Empire Room Omaha, 200 S. 31st Ave.

Admission: Free

Information: midtowncrossing.com/events

SEASON OF LIGHTS

The “Season of Lights” begins at dusk on Friday, as the Turner Park trees are lit for the season.

When: At dusk, Nov. 22 through Feb. 14

Where: Midtown Crossing near 31st Avenue and Farnam Street

Admission: Free

Information: midtowncrossing.com/events

Holidays at the General Crook House Museum

Tour the General Crook House and see how many literary references you can spy in this year’s holiday theme, “Books: Keys to Life’s Treasures.” Discussions with local authors and a Saturday children’s story time are among the special events.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; 1 to 4 p.m. weekends through Jan. 12. Story time, 2 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 11.

Where: Douglas County Historical Society, 5730 N. 30th St.

Admission: Suggested during the holidays, $7, adults; $6, students, seniors, military with I.D.; $4, ages 6 to 11; free for ages 5 and younger

Information: 402-455-9990 or douglascohistory.org

Christmas at the Mansion

The showpiece of the 72-acre Arbor Lodge State Historical Park is the historic home of J. Sterling Morton, founder of Arbor Day. The 52-room mansion is at its festive best with vintage décor, special holiday-themed collections on display, and music of the season.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 23. Special after-hours viewing, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 22.

Where: Arbor Lodge Mansion, Nebraska City, Nebraska

Admission: Daytime, $8, adults; $6, ages 3 to 12; free for ages 2 and younger. Evening, $12, adults; $6, ages 3 to 12; free for ages 2 and younger

Information: 402-873-8717 or arbordayfarm.org/events

Christmas in Greece

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church shares Greek food, pastry and music.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave.

Admission: Free

Information: www.stjohnsgreekorthodox.org

Holiday Pop-Up Market

Join the Village Pointe Farmers Market for its first holiday pop-up event with crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Village Pointe Shopping Center, 168th Street and West Dodge Road

Admission: Free

Information: villagepointeshopping.com

Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow

Omaha’s botanical center and conservatory will be decked out with holiday lights and plenty of festive fun.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 23, 24, 27 and 30; Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14 to 23, 26 to 30; Jan. 2 to 5

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

Admission: $10, adults; $5, ages 6-12; free, children under 6 and members

Information: 402-346-4002 or lauritzengardens.org

Christmas on the Prairie

Humanity speakers, six historical buildings decorated for the season, a display of 25 decorated trees, a bake sale and a silent auction will be part of a “Pearly White Christmas” planned at the Saunders County Museum the second weekend of December. There also will be a tour of the Historical Hanson House, a model train display at the depot and a quilt show and antique machinery display across the street.

When: 2 to 8 p.m., Dec. 7 and 8

Where: Saunders County Museum, 240 N. Walnut St., Wahoo, Nebraska

Admission: Free. Refreshments

Information: 402-443-3090, saunderscomuseum.org or facebook.com/saunderscountyhistoricalsociety

Omaha Gingerbread Festival

It’s a “Gingerbread Adventure,” with gingerbread creations and holiday entertainment at a new location this year.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., through Dec. 15

Where: Ramada Inn, 72nd and Grover Streets

Admission: Free

Information: facebook.com/gingerbreadfestival

Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees

Enter a raffle for a chance to win a pre-decorated tree (and see them all on display). Plus, Santa visits, live music and snacks.

When: Nov. 23 to 27, Nov. 29 to 30

Where: 2823 S. 84th St.

Admission: $2, ages 13 and older; free, ages 12 and younger

Information: tangiershrine.com/Feztival

Holiday Poinsettia Show

Check out nearly 20 varieties of poinsettias, a 20-foot poinsettia tree and a model railroad display with miniature versions of Omaha-area landmarks.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 through Jan. 5. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

Admission: $10, adults; $5, kids 6-12; free, children under 6 and members

Information: 402-346-4002 or lauritzengardens.org

Holiday Harmony

Listen to live music amidst the garden’s poinsettia show.

When: Various times, Nov. 23 through Jan. 5

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

Admission: $10, adults; $5, ages 6-12; free, children under 6 and members

Information: 402-346-4002 or lauritzengardens.org

Holidays in the Old Market Kick-Off

The Old Market Association hosts a kick-off ceremony with what is being billed as a “special announcement” by Mayor Jean Stothert regarding the Old Market in 2020.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 26

Where: 11th and Howard Streets

Information: www.holidaylightsfestival.org

Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with a parade and tree lighting featuring performances by the SNJ Singers, Bellevue West ROTC, Papillion-La Vista South High School Titan Marching Band and Sue’s Stepper-ettes. Santa and Miss Nebraska will make appearances, too.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion

Admission: Free

Information: 402-537-0046, shadowlaketownecenter.com

Lammers Family Christmas

The Lammers family celebrates the holidays with a giant Christmas display. Stop by and check out lots and lots of lights and give a donation to Make-A-Wish.

When: Thanksgiving through Jan. 1. Sundays through Thursdays, 5 to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 5 to 11 p.m.

Where: 2524 N. 133rd St.

Cost: Free, donations accepted

Information: facebook.com/LammersFamilyXmas

Sounds of the Season

Catch choral performances by local groups each weekend in different outdoor locations throughout the Old Market.

When: Saturdays, Nov. 30 to Dec. 31

Where: Old Market

Admission: Free

Information: holidaylightsfestival.org

Christmas at Union Station: Tree Lighting Ceremony

Visit with Santa, decorate cookies, enjoy live music and make holiday crafts, all while checking out the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29, tree lighting at approximately 7 p.m.

Where: Durham Museum; 801 S. 10th St.

Admission: Included with regular admission; free for members

Information: 402-444-5071; durhammuseum.org

Lights of Aksarben — Tree Lighting

Stinson Park hosts its annual tree lighting. Take a free horse-and-carriage ride, get your face painted and enjoy live music by the Salem Baptist Church Choir. Be on your best behavior; Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive after the tree lighting.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Aksarben Village, 67th and Center Streets

Admission: Free

Information: facebook.com/stinsonpark

South Omaha Holiday Lighting Ceremony

South Omaha hosts a tree lighting ceremony, mariachi performance and holiday lights show.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: 24th and N Streets

Admission: Free

Information: holidaylightsfestival.org

Village Pointe Holiday Lighting Celebration

The celebration begins with The Peppermint Elves Family Holiday Concert at 6 p.m. with free hot cider and cookies. Santa rides in at 7 p.m. with the Arlington High School Marching Band.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Village Pointe Shopping Center, 168th Street and West Dodge Road

Admission: Free

Information: 402-505-9773 or villagepointeshopping.com

Santa’s Magic

Enjoy an indoor snowfall with Santa, his elves and the Snow Queen at a daily show. At the end of each performance, take a photo with Father Christmas.

When: Nov. 29 through Dec. 23. Multiple show times daily; see website.

Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.

Admission: $14, kids and adults; $13, seniors; free, children under 24 months and members

Information: 402-342-6164 or ocm.org

UNMC Ice Skating Rink

Bundle up and practice your best skating tricks at this Midtown ice rink.

When: Nov. 29 through Feb. 2; hours vary but generally, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Located between 42nd and 40th Streets and Dewey and Emile Streets. Parking: Lot 15S (surface lot on 40th Street between Dewey and Emile Streets) located on the north and east sides of the Student Life Center

Admission: $5, includes skates (cash or credit card only; no checks or debit cards); free with ID — UNMC, UNO, UNL and Clarkson College; Nebraska medicine employees, students and family members; Ronald McDonald House employees and house guests.

Information: 402-559-0697 or www.facebook.com/theiceattheunmc

Holiday Trolley Tour of Lights

The Arbor Day Farm trolley takes guests on a tour of the holidays lights of Nebraska City.

When: 6 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 28

Where: Lied Lodge and Conference Center, Nebraska City

Admission: $15, adults; $10, ages 3 to 12; /free, ages 3 and younger

Information: 800-546-5433 or arbordayfarm.org/events

Holiday Cultural Trees Exhibit

View a bevy of trees, each decorated by a different Omaha cultural society.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29 through Jan. 5

Where: Durham Museum; 801 S. 10th St.

Admission: Included with regular admission

Information: 402-444-5071 or durhammuseum.org

‘HOLIDAY AT HOGWARTS’

Take lessons with Hogwarts professors, get a wand of your very own and enjoy a glass of butter beer with a delicious meal.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30, Dec. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20 and 21

Where: Apollon Art Space, 1801 Vinton St.

Admission: $35 to $60

Information: apollonomaha.com/new-events

Papillion Winter Wonderland

Downtown Papillion hosts a holiday artisan market, chili feed, parade, blood drive, live performances and a lighting ceremony.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: Downtown Papillion

Admission: Chili feed, $4 to $8

Information: papillionfoundation.org

Handmade Omaha Winter Art & Craft Bazaar

Omaha artists and crafters sell their wares at this free event.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30; noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Bancroft Street Market, 2702 S. 10th St.

Admission: Free

Information: facebook.com/HandmadeOmaha

Santa in the Village & Holiday Pop-Up Shops

Get some shopping done and enjoy free carriage rides from 1 to 4 p.m. Santa and his reindeer will be in the village’s center plaza with free hot cocoa and cookies.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: Rockbrook Village, 2800 S. 110th Court

Admission: Free

Information: 402-390-0890 or rockbrookvillage.com

KETV Family Festival

Visit six downtown Omaha hot spots for free. Omaha Children’s Museum, Durham Museum, W. Dale Clark Library, Josyln Art Museum and others host live music, family events and more. Free trolley service will be provided between locations.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Six locations in downtown Omaha vicinity

Admission: Free

Information: holidaylightsfestival.org

Santa’s Sleigh Ride

Santa rides through La Vista to meet with his fans at set locations throughout the city.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Santa’s route will take him east of 84th Street from 3 to 5 p.m. and west of 84th Street from 5 to 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Information: cityoflavista.org/santa

Ralston’s Holiday Magic

Visit with Santa, enjoy live music and participate in children’s activities at this community festival.

When: 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Near Independence Square, 77th and Main Streets, Ralston

Admission: Most activities are free

Information: 402-339-7737 or ralstonareachamber.org

