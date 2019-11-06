It’s a bold idea: build an adventurous attraction 15 minutes from downtown Omaha. No high-tech special effects. No cheap prizes or flashing lights. Nope. Just full-on fun, climbing and zipping through the treetops at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue.
In Summer 2019, TreeRush Adventures at Fontenelle Forest began offering heightened, adrenaline-boosting nature exploration on swinging bridges, netted passageways and zip lines made of wood, rope and cable.
Trails are rated by the degree of challenge they provide. Some are suitable for beginners.Others suspend 55 feet above the forest floor and would challenge Tarzan.
Guests ages 4 to adult wear full-body harnesses and specialized climbing gear as they explore the woodland from a squirrel’s- eye view.
“With the opening of TreeRush, we are able to promote active involvement in outdoor recreation and exercise for all ages,” says Fontenelle Forest Executive Director Merica Whitehall.“By immersing people in the natural world, outdoor recreation builds support for conservation and helps develop the next generation of stewards.”
For guests who prefer to enjoy the forest while walking a meandering pathway, Fontenelle Forest provides 2,000-acres of oak savannas, bluffs and wetlands to explore.
Since the forest is so close to downtown Omaha, people often stop in during lunch for a 20-minute stroll. Some even play hooky from work to spend an afternoon discovering what natural Nebraska is all about.
The Riverview Boardwalk was recently named the Best Trail in Nebraska by Prevention Magazine. The mile-long loop is stroller- and wheelchair-friendly, making it perfect for everyone in the family to enjoy scenic views of the Missouri River.
“This is just one more way that anyone can love being out in nature in their own way,” Whitehall says. “You can already see hundreds of species of flora and fauna, visit bald eagles and owls in our refuge, and hike all kinds of quiet terrains. Now, if you’re up for a challenge, you can enjoy the forest from a TreeRush platform.
