$1,000
In memory of Ron & Brownie Gass
$500
Linda Klaasmeyer; In loving memory of Alan Larsen, Mandy, Brandon Yardley, Becky Buettner and our loved ones who have passed before us; In memory of Kathleen Bunz – Lee & Scott Bunz; In memory of Joe and Barb Kenney
$250
Anonymous; Anonymous
$200
Anonymous; Russ Schweers
$150
Anonymous; In memory of George & Nancy Harmon and Sharon Burgman
$100
Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; In memory of Grandma, Grandpa & Uncle Joe – Carol Gottsch; In memory of our parents by Subby & Liz Gulizia; Frances Bertsch; Garry & Loraine Johnson; In memory of Otto, Rosemary, and Peter Rubin from Paul Rubin; In honor of our mother Nellie’s 90th year!; Don & Jackie Wrieth; The McCann Family; In loving memory of Arlene & Howard Muehlich – Merry Christmas Mom & Dad – Rex & Denise Waller
$70
In memory of Anita Finch
$50
Anonymous; In memory of Leonard Garcia; For the joy of “Ms. E”; In memory of the wife of my wife, Sally Winn. She was given a doll by Goodfellows when she was little – George Winn
$40
In honor of Ethan, Claire, Hannah and Jed Andres; In memory of Chris Stukenholtz from Ron & Deb Stukenholtz and Tim, Tabby & Charlotte (Charlie) DeSelm. May God Bless us all this Holiday Season
$25
Loss of loved ones; John Meier Family; Ronald Pigg
$20
Willa Vargas
$13
In memory of Pearl Harbor sailors who died 78 years ago.
Today’s total: $5,858
Total to date: $141,091.36
